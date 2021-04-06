Ontario Pharmacists Ready to Support Expanded Vaccine Rollout

Community pharmacies administered nearly 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day in phase one of vaccine rollout

TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario's pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and interns are ready to support an expanded and expedited vaccination rollout as the Ontario government prepares to rapidly expand access to COVID-19 vaccines — including to essential workers.

Since pharmacies started COVID-19 vaccinations last month almost 165,000 shots have already been administered through community pharmacies in the first phase of the pharmacy launch, representing 100 per cent of the vaccines allocated. Ontario's pharmacists have proven their ability to safely and efficiently provide COVID-19 vaccinations as a key player in the immunization rollout.

As the Ontario government looks to vaccinate more Ontarians more quickly, pharmacies are ready to take on more vaccines including the Pfìzer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to help get shots in arms.

With pharmacies in every area of the province including rural and remote areas, many open late or even 24 hours, pharmacies are an accessible and convenient option for people. Many provinces have already expanded pharmacy vaccine programs to include broader age groups as well as administering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines successfully.

Currently, 700 pharmacies in Ontario are offering COVID-19 vaccinations. With increased supply and more vaccine options for pharmacies, hundreds more could be online by the end of the week to increase capacity and support increased vaccinations.

With the threat of variants, it is critical that people are vaccinated as quickly as possible and that vaccine doses are optimized and quickly delivered. We encourage the Ontario government to immediately expand access and direct supply of COVID-19 vaccines into the pharmacy channel to help support those most at risk.

About the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA)

The OPA is committed to evolving the pharmacy profession and advocating for excellence in practice and patient care. With more than 10,000 members, OPA is Canada's largest advocacy organization, professional development and drug information provider for pharmacy professionals across Ontario. By leveraging the unique expertise of pharmacy professionals, enabling them to practise to their fullest potential, and making them more accessible to patients, OPA is working to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the healthcare system. The pharmacy sector plays a strong role in Ontario with an economic impact of more than $6.3 billion across 4,600 pharmacies, employing 60,000 Ontarians.

About Neighbourhood Pharmacy Association of Canada (Neighbourhood Pharmacies)

Neighbourhood Pharmacies represents Canada's leading pharmacy organizations, including chain, banner, long-term care, specialty pharmacies, grocery chains, and mass merchandisers with pharmacies. We advocate for pharmacies' role in caring for Canadians, both behind and in front of the counter. We aim to advance sustainable healthcare for all stakeholders by leveraging close to 11,000 pharmacies conveniently located in virtually every community throughout the country. Pharmacies are integral points of patient care.

