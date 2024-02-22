Northwest Territories to achieve average of $10-a-day regulated child care on April 1

Over half of all provinces and territories now have child care for families for an average of $10 a day or less

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Families across Canada know that affordable child care is not a luxury—it is a necessity. That is why the Government of Canada is working with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners to implement a Canada-wide early learning and child care system that will bring fees for regulated child care across the country down to $10 a day on average for children five years of age and younger by March 2026.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, joined the Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, the Northwest Territories' Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, to announce that the Northwest Territories will achieve an average of $10-a-day child care fees under the Canada-wide early learning and child care system by April 1, 2024—two years ahead of the national target.

Through a combination of funding provided under the Canada–Northwest Territories Early Learning and Child Care Agreement as well as territorial funding, the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories are working together to improve access to high-quality, affordable and inclusive early learning and child care programs and services, with the goal of ensuring that Northwest Territories families that need or want to can access licensed child care for an average of $10 a day. Families in the Northwest Territories could save up to $9,120 a year for each child in licensed child care once fees reach an average of $10 a day.

Building a Canada-wide early learning and child care system that works for families in every region of the country is a key part of the Government of Canada's plan to make life more affordable for families, while supporting a strong workforce and growing the economy. All provinces and territories have already seen significant reductions in child care fees, with over half now offering regulated child care for an average of $10 a day or less.

To ensure more families can access affordable, high-quality and inclusive early learning and child care, the federal government will continue to work with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners to create more spaces and support the early learning and child care workforce, which is the cornerstone of the Canada-wide early learning and child care system.

Quotes

"Reaching an average of $10-a-day child care two years ahead of schedule will mean that child care fees are no longer the obstacle they once were for parents in the Northwest Territories. Together, we are building a brighter future for all children, and making life more affordable for families. We will continue to work hand-in-hand with the Government of the Northwest Territories to achieve other important targets, such as space creation and support to early childhood educators, to ensure that every family in the territory has access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive child care."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Our government is focused on supporting families and providing children with the best possible start in life. The announcement today will mean parents in the Northwest Territories are saving hundreds of dollars each month on child care, and children are receiving the high-quality, inclusive and affordable care they deserve."

– Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"Child care costs can be a significant financial burden for families in the Northwest Territories. By achieving an average of $10 a day for child care fees, families will be able to focus on what matters most: caring for their children. Alleviating these financial pressures also helps parents re-enter the workforce or further their education when they are ready. The Government of the Northwest Territories will continue working with Canada and community-based partners, including Indigenous governments, to make child care more accessible, inclusive and high quality, and to support and retain early childhood educators.

– The Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

Quick Facts

The Northwest Territories joins Saskatchewan , Manitoba , Quebec , Newfoundland and Labrador , PEI, Yukon , and Nunavut in offering child care for an average of $10 a day or less. Quebec and Yukon both reached this milestone before the Canada -wide early learning and child care system was created.

joins , , , and , PEI, , and in offering child care for an average of a day or less. and both reached this milestone before the -wide early learning and child care system was created. The goal is that all families in Canada will have access to regulated early learning and child care for an average cost of $10 a day for children five years and younger by March 2026 .

will have access to regulated early learning and child care for an average cost of a day for children five years and younger by . As part of the Canada -wide early learning and child care system, the Government of Canada aims to create approximately 250,000 new child care spaces across the country by March 2026 to give families affordable child care options, no matter where they live. This includes creating 300 new child care spaces in the Northwest Territories .

-wide early learning and child care system, the Government of aims to create approximately 250,000 new child care spaces across the country by to give families affordable child care options, no matter where they live. This includes creating 300 new child care spaces in the . On December 15, 2021 , the governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories announced an agreement that significantly improves equitable access to quality, affordable and inclusive early learning and child care for all children in the territory, no matter where they live. As part of that agreement, the Government of Canada is contributing more than $51 million for child care in the Northwest Territories over five years.

Associated Links

Toward $10-a-day: Early Learning and Child Care

Canada–Northwest Territories Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement – 2021 to 2026

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Soraya Lemur, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Cabinet Communications, Government of the Northwest Territories, [email protected]