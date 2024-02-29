ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE, QC, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Safe access to transportation infrastructure in Québec and the rest of Canada is of vital importance to coastal communities and businesses.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, announced the awarding of a contract to design and prepare plans and specifications for the reconstruction of the fishers' wharf at the Port of Cap-aux-Meules in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

The contract, with a value of $2,681,831 million (including taxes), was awarded to the Centre d'affaires Henri IV joint venture by Public Services and Procurement Canada following a public competitive process.

The reconstruction of the fishers' wharf will support the Îles-de-la-Madeleine community and ensure the continuity of operations at the fishers' wharf in the Port of Cap-aux-Meules, while helping to ensure a strong supply chain in Canada.

This step marks concrete progress towards the completion of the fishers' wharf reconstruction project. Drawing up plans and specifications is a crucial step before we can issue a call for tenders to select the contractor who will carry out the reconstruction work.

Quotes

"We're moving forward with the reconstruction of the fishers' wharf at the Port of Cap-aux-Meules in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine because we know it's important for the vitality of the community and its economy, whether talking about fishing or tourism. We're investing to strengthen our supply chains. This will help fishers to market their product, and Canadians to have access to the products they need, when they need them, at affordable prices."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant

"The Port of Cap-aux-Meules is the heart and lungs of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and our government fully recognizes its crucial contribution to economic development from one end of the archipelago to the other. In August 2022, I promised the people of the Îles-de-la-Madeleine that I'd be with them every step of the way, and today I'm proud to be taking stock of a crucial stage in the reconstruction of the fishers' wharf. An adventure that will ultimately lead us to a modern port where our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will carry on our finest maritime traditions.

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

"The Cap-aux-Meules fishers' wharf is an important gateway for transportation, fishing and tourism in the Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and this contract award marks a crucial milestone in the wharf reconstruction project. This initiative will ensure the sustainability of this infrastructure, which is a fundamental economic pillar for the region."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Public services and Procurement

Associated Links

Visit Transport Canada's website.

Subscribe to e-news or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Laura Scaffidi, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, [email protected], 613-993-0055