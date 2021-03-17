New Lighting Plan for Quartier des Spectacles Partnership thanks to Government of Canada

MONTRÉAL, March 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Established in 2009, the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership's (QDSP) Lighting Plan represents a central component, indeed a flagship activity in downtown Montréal. To continue to offer this exceptional hosting environment for festivals and to ensure a tourism experience at the level of what major international urban centres propose, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, is today announcing a non–repayable contribution of $2.5M for the QDSP.

The project, which involves providing the Quartier des Spectacles (QDS) with a new Lighting Plan, will be deployed using new equipment and an enriched, expanded technological platform. The plan will make it possible to develop new light-based scenography and signatures, in addition to updating and renewing the QDSP's fleet of equipment. CED's contribution will focus on the acquisition of state-of-the-art equipment such as scenic lighting, light signatures, scenic equipment, projection systems, video servers and scenographic control networks.

In light of the pandemic's impacts and a willingness to boost the development of the metropolis's major attractions, this Government of Canada support will help kickstart Montréal's downtown, in addition to renewing its positioning and image. Enhancing the QDS—a pivotal framework in which to innovate and disseminate artistic disciplines in public spaces—will make it possible to leverage local strengths and opportunities, including in the tourism, cultural and creative sectors, whose impacts on economic dynamism are undeniable. This project will increase foot traffic and visitor rates among businesses and restaurants in compliance with public safety directives and, when it is appropriate to do so, will also attract and dazzle visitors, helping to raise the city's profile.

Quotes

"Urban centres across the country have been hit hard by the pandemic. Montréal, Quebec's economic engine, had an extremely solid economic performance before the crisis. The Government wants to preserve this vitality. This project fits perfectly within this perspective to kickstart the cultural, tourism and economic centres in downtown Montréal. It will breathe new life into Montréal's economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"This important support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions for the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership's Lighting Plan will enable us to bring even more life to the Quartier, in such a way as to kickstart downtown Montréal and regain the metropolis's economic, cultural and tourism vitality. We want to offer a vibrant, attractive and safe downtown for the Montréalers, visitors, shopkeepers, festivals and events who give the city its international renown."

Éric Lefebvre, Executive Director, Quartier des Spectacles Partnership

Quick facts

The Quartier des Spectacles Partnership was created in 2003. Its mandate involves managing QDS public spaces, ensuring year-long cultural programming and maintaining related assets, as well as ensuring the promotion of the Quartier as an international tourism destination. An iconic space, the QDS represents a key element of Montréal's signature.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED.

is the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies, including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

