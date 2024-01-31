OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - With increasing global migration, Canada is experiencing a rise in the number of people claiming asylum. While housing and supports for asylum claimants are the responsibility of provinces and municipalities, the federal government recognizes the need for all orders of government to work together to address the rise in the number of people claiming asylum in Canada.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced an additional $362.4 million in funding for the Interim Housing Assistance Program (IHAP) as part of the 2023–2024 fiscal year. Through the IHAP, the Government of Canada provides funding to provincial and municipal governments, on a cost-sharing basis, to address extraordinary interim housing pressures resulting from increased volumes of asylum claimants.

This new funding will support provinces and municipalities experiencing a surge in demand for shelter space and help prevent asylum claimants from experiencing homelessness. Today's funding is in addition to the $212 million in national funding made available last summer through IHAP.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with provinces and municipalities to better respond to the number of people seeking refuge in Canada, while taking into account the social and infrastructure pressures being faced in our communities. We will continue to work together, across all orders of government, to find long-term solutions.

"Provinces and municipalities are critical partners in helping respond to the rising number of asylum claims and supporting the needs of those fleeing persecution, oppression and conflict. Today's announcement will help ensure that asylum claimants and refugees have a roof over their heads and are protected from the cold. We will continue to be there to support vulnerable people and the communities that provide them shelter."

– The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Since 2017, the Government of Canada has provided provinces and municipalities with almost $750 million to alleviate asylum-related housing pressures.

has provided provinces and municipalities with almost to alleviate asylum-related housing pressures. Provinces and municipalities that are providing interim housing to asylum seekers are required to submit requests to be reimbursed for costs. This has to be done before the Government of Canada can determine how much it will contribute. Amounts are determined based on those requests and the overall funding envelope for the program.

can determine how much it will contribute. Amounts are determined based on those requests and the overall funding envelope for the program. In addition to IHAP, the federal government has also secured temporary accommodations for short-term housing to alleviate the pressure on local shelters. These locations have been adjusted based on local needs and growing demands.

The Government of Canada has approximately 4,000 temporary rooms across Canada that are providing housing for over 7,300 asylum claimants.

has approximately 4,000 temporary rooms across that are providing housing for over 7,300 asylum claimants. Through Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy, the Government of Canada has also committed nearly $4 billion over 9 years to help tackle homelessness across the country.

Homelessness Strategy, the Government of has also committed nearly over 9 years to help tackle homelessness across the country. Last year alone, IRCC provided $2 billion to support refugees and asylum seekers across the country.

to support refugees and asylum seekers across the country. A further breakdown of this new funding announced today will be communicated in due course.

