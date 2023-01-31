New cost control framework to support the growth of 22,500 additional quality child care spaces in Alberta

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Child care is not just a social policy—it is an economic policy, too. Access to high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive child care will grow the economy, allow more women to enter the workforce and help give every child in Canada the best start in life. That's why, in Budget 2021, the Government of Canada made a transformative investment of nearly $30 billion to create a Canada-wide early learning and child care system with provincial, territorial and Indigenous partners.

Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, and the Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, Randy Boissonnault, joined Alberta's Minister of Child Care Services, Mickey Amery, to announce the new Cost Control Framework and For-Profit Expansion Plan for the province of Alberta as part of the Canada-Alberta Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. This means that more children will have access to affordable, high-quality spaces in the province, with up to 6,000 new spaces being created by March 31.

The Cost Control Framework and For-Profit Expansion Plan will guarantee the sound and reasonable use of public funds in Alberta's for-profit child care sector, ensuring that costs and earnings of child care businesses are reasonable and that surplus earnings are directed towards improving child care services in the province. The framework will build upon the province's existing successful approach to working with the private sector and will guide how federal funds can be used to support the development of an additional 22,500 new child care spaces among Alberta's for-profit child care providers over the remainder of the Agreement. In total, Alberta will create 68,700 new licensed child care spaces by the end of March 2026, which will greatly enhance the availability of affordable, high-quality child care spaces in the province.

As part of the Canada-wide early learning and child care system, the Government of Canada aims to create approximately 250,000 new child care spaces across the country by March 2026 to give families affordable child care options, no matter where they live. New licensed spaces will be created predominantly among not-for-profit, public, and family-based child care providers.

"Today's announcement highlights our commitment to on-the-ground child care providers in Alberta. Our expansion plan will create spaces for parents and get children off waitlists while ensuring the reasonable use of tax dollars. We want more families with children in licensed spaces to be able to reap the benefits of more affordable child care."

- Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould

"Today is a win for Alberta families. Families in our province will no longer need to make choices such as going to work or taking care of their children when they are sick. Our government is working with the provincial government and Alberta's existing child care network to build 22,500 new child care spots and provide parents flexibility and options that works for them."

- Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, Randy Boissonnault

"We remain fully committed to supporting the development of a child care system that works best for Alberta families by providing parents with affordable, accessible, flexible and inclusive high-quality child care. Including more private spaces in the child-care agreement is the next step in ensuring that parents have more child-care options and reducing parent fees to an average of $10 a day by 2026."

- Mickey Amery, Minister of Children's Services

As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada made a transformative investment of more than $27 billion over five years to build a Canada -wide early learning and child care system with the provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to $30 billion over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care.

made a transformative investment of more than $27 billion over five years to build a -wide early learning and child care system with the provinces and territories. Combined with other investments, including in Indigenous early learning and child care, up to $30 billion over five years will be provided in support of early learning and child care. To support the goal of ensuring access to quality, affordable, flexible, and inclusive early learning and child care, the Government of Canada will contribute close to $3 .8 billion for child care in Alberta over five years.

will contribute close to .8 billion for child care in over five years. The Canada -wide vision for early learning and child care is a plan to drive economic growth, to increase participation in the workforce–especially among mothers—and to offer each child in Canada the best possible start in life.

