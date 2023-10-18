OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) welcomed Apala Mukherjee, President, BASF Canada, as its new Chair of the Board of Directors and Rocky Vermani, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain and Innovation, NOVA Chemicals Corporation, as Vice-Chair at its board of directors meeting today.

"CIAC and BASF Canada have a long and positive history together. With our commitment to Responsible Care®, sustainability, and continuous improvement, I look forward to my role as CIAC Board Chair and working with like-minded colleagues on the board," said Ms. Mukherjee.

As President of BASF Canada, Ms. Mukherjee is responsible for BASF's businesses in Canada, including overseeing the implementation of the company's global strategies and leading BASF Canada's business support groups, Market and Customer Development and Sustainability.



CIAC also welcomed Brad Apking, Site Director, Methanex Corporation, Amir Karim, President and CEO, Polykar, Todd Karran, Chief Executive Officer Petrochemicals, Inter Pipeline Ltd., Amanda VanderBurg, Regional Production Director, MEGlobal Canada ULC, and Peter West, Head of Manufacturing, ARLANXEO Canada Inc. as new directors in 2023.

"We are so pleased to be able to welcome our new Chair and Vice-Chair as well as our new directors. Apala, Rocky and all our board members offer extraordinary, unique knowledge in our sector for guiding the association in its goals through these transitory times." said Bob Masterson, President and CEO of CIAC.

"I also want to thank our outgoing Chair, Helder Botelho of LANXESS Canada, who provided important guidance last year. We will not be losing his valuable knowledge, as Helder will be staying on as a director on our board."

About CIAC

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada is the association for leaders in Canada's chemistry and plastic sectors. Chemistry and plastics are the third-largest industry in Canada – responsible for $92 billion in shipments in 2022 and employs 173,200 people. The Association represents more than 120 members and partners across the country. We provide coordination and leadership on key issues including innovation, investment, plastics, taxation, health and safety, environment, and regulatory initiatives. CIAC members are audited against the ethics and principles of Responsible Care®, a UN-recognized, global chemical ESG.

In addition, the CIAC's Plastics Division focuses on achieving a circular economy and represents the interests of the entire value chain, including resin producers, processors/converters, equipment suppliers, recyclers and brand owners.

