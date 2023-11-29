OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) congratulates Dow Canada on its announcement that it has finalized plans to construct the world's first net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives complex in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

"This announcement is a major step toward achieving net-zero emissions in Canada and we couldn't be prouder that our valued member is at the forefront of this transition. This incredible investment decarbonizes approximately 20 per cent of Dow's global ethylene capacity while growing polyethylene supply by nearly 15 per cent," said Bob Masterson, President and CEO of CIAC.

"Congratulations to everyone at Dow for getting this project to this key stage, the Government of Alberta, the Government of Canada and the Municipality of Fort Saskatchewan. This shows what can be accomplished when industry, municipalities, provinces and the federal government all pull in the same direction."

Upon completion of the new facilities, ethylene and polyethylene production will triple at the Fort Saskatchewan site. A second phase will retrofit existing operations to also eliminate carbon dioxide emissions.

For nearly 40 years, Canada's chemistry sector has led the journey towards safe, responsible, and sustainable chemical manufacturing through its U.N.-recognized sustainability initiative, Responsible Care®. Founded in Canada in 1985, the chemistry ESG is now practiced in 73 countries and by 96 of the 100 largest chemical producers in the world. Through Responsible Care, CIAC members are compelled to innovate for safer and greener products and processes, and work to continuously improve their environmental, health and safety performance.

"Dow is a long-time supporter of Responsible Care, CIAC's made-in-Canada ESG for the global chemistry industry. A major aspect of Responsible Care is for members to strive for more sustainable processes that benefit all of society. This project embodies all that Responsible Care stands for. We are extremely proud to be associated with Dow Canada," Masterson said.

Canada's low-carbon chemistry products are vital to decarbonizing the economy. Advances in key sectors such as green buildings, sustainable transportation, clean energy and sustainable agriculture would be impossible without chemistry and plastics.

About CIAC

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada is the association for leaders in Canada's chemistry and plastic sectors. Chemistry and plastics are the third-largest industry in Canada – responsible for $92 billion in shipments in 2022 and employs 173,200 people. The Association represents more than 120 members and partners across the country. We provide coordination and leadership on key issues including innovation, investment, plastics, taxation, health and safety, environment, and regulatory initiatives. CIAC members are audited against the ethics and principles of Responsible Care®, a UN-recognized, global chemical ESG.

In addition, the CIAC's Plastics Division focuses on achieving a circular economy and represents the interests of the entire value chain, including resin producers, processors/converters, equipment suppliers, recyclers and brand owners.

