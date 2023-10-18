OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural 2022 Responsible Care® Awards. The winners were announced at the annual CIAC Board of Directors meeting on October 18, 2023.

Responsible Care companies strive to the ethic to "do the right thing and be seen to do the right thing." Our dedicated members are constantly innovating and working toward safer and greener products and processes, and work to continuously improve their environmental, health, and safety performance.

This year, CIAC launched seven new Responsible Care awards to recognize companies and individuals that exemplify leadership and outstanding performance based on the implementation and execution of Responsible Care over the past year.

"I am delighted to be able to formally recognize these outstanding companies and individuals for their exceptional work in living the Responsible Care ethic this year. Each one of these recipients went above and beyond to 'do the right thing and be seen to do the right thing,'" said Bob Masterson, President and CEO of CIAC.

The 2022 award recipients are:

Operations Award: BASF Canada

Stewardship Award: Methanex Corporation

Accountability Award: Methanex Corporation

Company of the Year Award: Methanex Corporation

Jean Bélanger Award: Peter Noble

Women in Chemistry Award: Ran Xu

Excellence in Partnership Award: Minerva Canada Safety Management Education Inc.

"My heartfelt congratulations to all our winners and nominees. It was a difficult decision as we had many top-tier applications highlighting all the great work done by our member companies and partners and many individual contributors," said Mr. Masterson.

For nearly 40 years, Canada's chemistry sector has led the journey towards safe, responsible, and sustainable chemical manufacturing through its U.N.-recognized sustainability initiative, Responsible Care. Founded in Canada in 1985, the chemistry ESG is now practiced in 73 countries and by 96 of the 100 largest chemical producers in the world.

Learn more.

About CIAC

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada is the association for leaders in Canada's chemistry and plastic sectors. Chemistry and plastics are the third-largest industry in Canada – responsible for $92 billion in shipments in 2022 and employs 173,200 people. The Association represents more than 120 members and partners across the country. We provide coordination and leadership on key issues including innovation, investment, plastics, taxation, health and safety, environment, and regulatory initiatives. CIAC members are audited against the ethics and principles of Responsible Care®, a UN-recognized, global chemical ESG.

In addition, the CIAC's Plastics Division focuses on achieving a circular economy and represents the interests of the entire value chain, including resin producers, processors/converters, equipment suppliers, recyclers and brand owners.

SOURCE Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

For further information: Please contact: Julie Fortier, Director, Communications, [email protected], 613-324-4209