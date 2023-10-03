OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is proud to announce that it is officially Great Place to Work® certified for the third year in a row!

This certification was granted after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada, based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

"We are so proud to have been honored with this certification for the third time from the Great Place to Work Institute® Canada and also, of course, from our employees," said Bob Masterson, President and CEO of CIAC. "The values and ethic of our working environment reflect the values enshrined in Responsible Care®, to always strive for continuous improvement and to value employees' health, safety and wellbeing as top priorities."

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About t he Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada is the association for leaders in Canada's chemistry and plastic sectors. Chemistry and plastics are the third-largest industry in Canada – responsible for $92 billion in shipments in 2022 and employs 173,200 people. The Association represents more than 120 members and partners across the country. We provide coordination and leadership on key issues including innovation, investment, plastics, taxation, health and safety, environment, and regulatory initiatives. CIAC members are audited against the ethics and principles of Responsible Care®, a UN-recognized, global chemical ESG.

In addition, the CIAC's Plastics Division focuses on achieving a circular economy and represents the interests of the entire value chain, including resin producers, processors/converters, equipment suppliers, recyclers and brand owners.

