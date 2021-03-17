Government of Canada supports post-secondary studies in French

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - More than ever, Canadians have positive views on bilingualism. This is especially true among youths, who see it as a window to the world. That's why it's important that the Government of Canada encourage youths who are able to learn in their second official language in order to achieve truly equal opportunities across the country and continue building a bilingual Canada.

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, joined with Lynn Brouillette, President and CEO of the Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne (ACUFC), in encouraging young people whose first language is English to pursue their post-secondary studies in French. Through the Bursary Program for Post-Secondary Studies in French as a Second Language, the Government of Canada is investing $12 million over four years to support English-language secondary school graduates who choose to study in their second language as a path toward bilingualism.

Over the next four years, 3,400 bursaries will be offered to eligible students, with special attention to students who face financial difficulties or are members of underrepresented groups. These bursaries, available through Canada's vast network of post-secondary institutions, will contribute to the education of future bilingual graduates. This will allow them to enjoy better job opportunities and better salaries, as well as contribute to the overall vitality of the country's economy.

Today, at an ACUFC roundtable, Minister Joly will meet with recipients of the first round of bursaries, awarded at the start of the 2020–21 academic year. This opportunity for discussion, halfway through Francophonie Month, will invite young people who have chosen a courageous and promising path to have their say. In these uncertain times, the meeting will be a welcome boost for the recipients.

Quotes

"Pursuing a post-secondary education in their second official language is a big step for students whose first official language is English, but want to pursue their education in French. The Government of Canada is committed to helping them succeed, because they are laying the foundation for strong and sustainable bilingualism that benefits everyone."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages

"With these bursaries, students whose first official language is English will be able to pursue their post-secondary education in French and improve their language skills. This learning opportunity will also allow them to discover and experience the rich Francophone culture. The ACUFC is pleased to work with the federal government on this unprecedented initiative, which makes a concrete contribution to a bilingual Canada."

— Lynn Brouillette, President and CEO, Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne

Quick Facts

The Bursary Program for Post-Secondary Studies in French as a Second Language provides grants to Anglophone students to encourage them to pursue post-secondary studies in their second official language.

Managed by the Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne (ACUFC), the initiative targets all post-secondary institutions in Canada that offer programs, related support and an environment in French that allows students to use and improve their French-language skills.

The Government of Canada will invest $12 million in this program over four fiscal years (2019–20: $3 million; 2020–21: $3 million; 2021–22: $3 million; 2022–23: $3 million).

The first bursaries were awarded to students at the start of the 2020–21 academic year.

Students interested in applying for program support are encouraged to contact their participating post-secondary institution directly.

On February 19, Minister Joly presented the Government of Canada's intentions to modernize and strengthen the Official Languages Act and its related instruments in a document entitled English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada. The document proposes a range of changes and new measures to establish a new linguistic balance across the country.

Associated Links

List of post-secondary institutions participating in the Bursary Program for Post-Secondary Studies in French as a Second Language

Official Languages Support Programs – Second Language Learning Component

Bursaries for Post-Secondary Studies in French as a Second Language administered by the Association des collèges et universités de la francophonie canadienne

Document on official languages reform: English and French: Towards a Substantive Equality of Official Languages in Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, 613-295-3617, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

