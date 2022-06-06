CED grants $90,000 to the organization as part of its project to build indoor and outdoor exhibit spaces.

SAINT-ANDRÉ-D'ARGENTEUIL, QC, June 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Shared public spaces such as regional museums are at the heart of communities across Canada. They draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In so many places across the country, these spaces have seen a significant fluctuation in use due to COVID-19.

Today, Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St‑Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, announced a non-repayable contribution of $90,000 to the Musée régional d'Argenteuil under the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF).

This financial support is for the development of indoor and outdoor exhibit spaces and will enable the transformation of the Christ Church Anglican Church into a museum and historical interpretation space. The museum will thus move to a new location and resume its activities, which were interrupted in 2019 due to spring flooding that year.

The Musée régional d'Argenteuil is the second oldest private museum in Quebec after Château Ramezay in Montreal. Inaugurated in 1938 by the Historical Society of Argenteuil County, the museum has gathered one of the most beautiful regional ethnological collections in Quebec and Canada. Its collection includes more than 10,000 artifacts and thousands of archival documents, all donations from the pioneering families of Argenteuil.

The Government of Canada recognizes that community spaces promote social interaction and physical activity. By providing better access to recreational programs and facilities, we are contributing to the well-being of communities, families and individuals across the country. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

"With its varied annual program, the Musée régional d'Argenteuil has a special place in the hearts of local residents. Its move to new facilities in Christ Church will revitalize Saint-André-d'Argenteuil and make exhibits more accessible for persons with a mobility impairment. This is a beautiful project that will showcase the entire region!"

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

"After helping SMEs to resume their operations, we are now investing in shared spaces to promote community engagement. Our support for the Musée régional d'Argenteuil, a historic jewel, demonstrates our government's commitment to supporting the economic development of communities of all sizes in all regions. Projects like the museum's stimulate local economic growth and promote social inclusion. Congratulations to everyone for this promising project!"

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"The Musée régional d'Argenteuil is grateful to CED for its substantial financial assistance, enabling the museum to relocate to a heritage building and convert it into a venue for historical dissemination and interpretation. The entire museum team looks forward to welcoming its visitors and resuming its educational and civic activities with the residents of Argenteuil and neighbouring areas."

Luc Lépine, President, Musée régional d'Argenteuil

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. A total of $500 million over two years is provided to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:

over two years is provided to regional development agencies (RDAs), including for CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in . As public health restrictions ease, the Government of remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs and improve quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities: adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

The CCRF is being deployed under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP).

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED helps Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions prepare for the economy of tomorrow.

