More than $1.5 Million for Three Tourism Organizations and an Established Business in Nord-du-Québec

Government of Canada Supports Projects for Lettrage Waldi, Tourisme Baie-James, Eeyou Istchee Tourism, and Nibiischii Corporation

CHIBOUGAMAU, QC, July 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions will give a total of $1,515,000 in contributions to Lettrage Waldi and three tourism organizations. The funding was announced today by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue. This Government of Canada support will help Lettrage Waldi and the recipient organizations meet the goals they have set for themselves, and their respective projects will generate more than $3 million in total investments in Nord-du-Québec.

In particular, this will help Tourisme Baie-James and Eeyou Istchee Tourism develop and improve their range of services and implement their respective marketing plans to attract people from outside Quebec and from abroad. CED's support will also help Nibiischii Corporation conduct strategic and operational planning to develop the Albanel, Mistassini and Waconichi Lakes (AMW) Wildlife Sanctuary.

In business since 1971, Lettrage Waldi inc. will be able to put all operations under one roof by building a new plant. It can also boost performance by improving and diversifying its 3D sign-making capacity and its extensive line of visual solution products and services.

The Government of Canada is committed to developing close partnerships with Quebec businesses to help them innovate and be more productive and competitive. It also funds projects that benefit tourism and the local economy and promote our regional attractions beyond our borders.

"I am delighted with CED's support for tourism organizations that promote the natural wonders of Nord-du-Québec, and for Lettrage Waldi, a local firm that wants to grow, develop, and become more productive. With these contributions, the Government of Canada is fulfilling its mandate to strengthen and revitalize regions, ensure the prosperity of Canada's economy, and help businesses and organizations expand and diversify their tourism offerings."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"By helping businesses and organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to make them more productive, or in strategies to market their tourism offer outside Quebec, the Government of Canada is fulfilling its key commitments. We are more determined than ever to promote expansion and innovation and to develop and showcase tourist attractions that define our regions—which, like Nord-du-Québec, abound with rich natural treasures."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

Funding for Tourisme Baie-James, Eeyou Istchee Tourism, and Nibiischii Corporation was awarded through CED's Quebec Economic Development Program while the contribution to Lettrage Waldi came from Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI).

REGI is for entrepreneurs who innovate to make their business grow and become more competitive. It is also for regional economic players that help create an entrepreneurial environment that supports innovation and growth for everyone in all regions.

To learn about CED and its priorities, see the 2019-20 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

Backgrounder

Proponent Contribution – Investment – Project Description Lettrage Waldi inc. Repayable Contribution of $941,761 Out of a Total Investment of $1,883,521 In operation since 1971 and incorporated since 2002, Lettrage Waldi inc. makes industrial and commercial signs. The firm has an extensive line of visual solution products and services (ads, displays of all kinds, etc.), uses a wide range of digital technology, and maintains its signs. All its clients are in Nord-du-Québec. The project will boost the firm's performance by improving and diversifying its 3D sign-making capacity and allowing it to put all operations under one roof. CED's contribution will cover all project costs (plant construction, purchase of gas-powered forklift for in-plant use, etc.). The project will create two jobs. Tourisme Baie-James Non-Repayable Contribution of $288,000 out of a Total Investment of $681,000 A non-profit organization incorporated in 1997, Tourisme Baie-James is mandated to promote and help develop the region's tourism industry through, among other things, marketing campaigns outside Quebec and activities to expand the offer of selected products. The 113-member organization, considered a key player in northern tourism, publishes the annual tourist guides for Nord-du-Québec. The three-year project, aimed at making the region more attractive, will implement Tourisme Baie-James's marketing plan outside Quebec and expand the offer to attract tourists from abroad. CED's contribution will cover the organization's marketing and development costs (marketing coordinator's various activities for target markets; media placement; design and printing of promotional material; website development; studies, analyses, presentations by experts to develop a regional position; etc.). The project will help preserve and retain one job. Eeyou Istchee Tourism Non-Repayable Contribution of $240,000 Out of a Total Investment of $525,000

A non-profit organization incorporated in 1997, Eeyou Istchee Tourism is mandated to promote and help develop the region's tourism industry through, among other things, marketing campaigns outside Quebec and activities to expand the offer of marketed products. The 39-member organization works in concert with Tourisme Baie-James, Fédération des pourvoiries du Québec, and Tourisme autochtone Québec. The three-year project, aimed at making the region more attractive, will implement the Tourisme Baie-James marketing plan and develop the offer to attract tourists from outside Quebec and from abroad. CED's contribution will cover the organization's marketing and development costs (marketing coordinator's various activities for target markets; media placement; design and printing of promotional material; website development; studies, analyses, presentations by experts to develop a regional position; etc.). The project will help preserve and retain one job. Nibiischii Corporation Non-Repayable Contribution of $45,000 Out of a Total Investment of $100,000 Nibiischii Corporation, an Aboriginal non-profit organization founded in 2013, is mandated to support and develop activities for the Albanel, Mistassini and Waconichi Lakes (AMW) Wildlife Sanctuary and to create and operate the future Nibiischii National Park. It is also now responsible for developing the Assinica Wildlife Sanctuary. The project will involve strategic and operational planning to promote the Albanel, Mistassini and Waconichi Lakes (AMW) Wildlife Sanctuary and determine priority areas for land-use planning and economic activity. It will also upgrade, implement, and promote tourism products and services to make them attractive to hunting, fishing, and nature interpretation enthusiasts. CED's contribution will cover all project costs including professional fees and travel expenses for the consulting team that performs the work. Summary Number of projects: Number of jobs created: CED contributions: Total investment generated by the projects: 4 2 $1,514,761 $3,189,521

