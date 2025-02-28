The governments of Canada and Nunavut announce bilateral agreement on school food

APEX, NU, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - No kid should go to school hungry, no matter where they live. In Nunavut, where food prices are among the highest in the country and supply chains are complex, feeding kids at school is not always a simple task. But we must show up for every child in need.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable P.J. Akeeagok, Premier of Nunavut, the Honourable Pamela Gross, Minister of Education for the Government of Nunavut, and the Honourable John Main, Minister of Health for the Government of Nunavut, announced an agreement that will enable Nunavut to enhance its existing school food programming, which currently serves more than 11,000 students across the territory.

The National School Food Program is a safety net for the kids who need this support the most. Kids in the North, most of whom are Indigenous, face very particular challenges and high food insecurity, and this will help level the playing field and give every child the chance to reach their full potential. As part of this agreement, the Government of Canada will invest approximately $7.6 million over the next three years. This investment will mean necessary upgrades to kitchen facilities, hiring staff, more nutritious meals, and access to traditional foods, such as lingonberries, cloudberries, caribou, salmon, cod – foods that nourish children while keeping cultural connections strong.

Building a National School Food Program that works for families is part of the federal government's commitment to help make life more affordable for families across the country so they can focus on raising their kids. We're creating more middle-class jobs, building more homes, expanding affordable dental care and creating more affordable child care spots—so they can buy the things they need and save for the things they want.

Quotes

"Kids can't learn on an empty stomach. So, we're making sure kids in Nunavut get the good food they need, including traditional meals that keep them connected to their roots. Every child deserves to grow, learn, and enjoy being a kid without worrying about their next meal."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"We're working hard to make sure that every child, in every province and territory, can learn on a full belly and reach their full potential. This new partnership with the Government of Nunavut highlights the progress we're making, and our commitment to working with local partners to address different regional needs and make our National School Food Program a reality for Canadian families."

– The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Kids should not go hungry at school. The National School Food Program agreement in Nunavut will reduce hunger, improve nutrition, and help students thrive in school, and in life. This agreement will provide made-in-the-North programming that meets the needs of Nunavummiut, to make a real difference for children and families across the territory."

– The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Providing students access to healthy food in schools can make a huge impact in retention and graduation rates. I have seen firsthand the importance of breakfast programs in getting our kids to school and the difference it makes when students enter the classroom with full bellies. I look forward to more opportunities to partner with the Government of Canada on initiatives that support the wellbeing of families and communities and address the rising cost of living."

– The Honourable P.J. Akeeagok, Premier of Nunavut

"The signing of this agreement is a significant step forward in ensuring that all students in Nunavut have access to nutritious, high-quality meals. This agreement will enhance school food programs across the territory, improving both accessibility and nutritional standards for our students. With the support of the Government of Canada's investment, we are taking meaningful action to address food insecurity and ensure that our children have the support and resources they need to thrive."

– The Honourable Pamela Gross, Nunavut's Minister of Education

"We are grateful for this funding, which will improve the health and well-being of students across Nunavut. Access to nutritious food is vital for both physical and mental development, playing a key role in academic success. It also supports emotional and mental well-being, providing children with the energy and stability they need to flourish in every aspect of their lives."

– The Honourable John Main, Nunavut's Minister of Health

Quick facts

Following the recently announced agreements with Newfoundland and Labrador , Manitoba , Ontario , Prince Edward Island , New Brunswick , and Nova Scotia , Nunavut is the latest to join forces with the Government of Canada to ensure children have access to nutritious school meals. We will continue working with all provinces, territories, Indigenous partners, and stakeholders to ensure every child in Canada has the food they need to reach their full potential.





and , , , , , and , is the latest to join forces with the Government of to ensure children have access to nutritious school meals. We will continue working with all provinces, territories, Indigenous partners, and stakeholders to ensure every child in has the food they need to reach their full potential. Announced in Budget 2024, the National School Food Program will provide up to 400,000 children per year across Canada with access to nutritious food at school. The Program will also be a safety net for the kids who are most impacted by the lack of access to food, including lower-income families and some Indigenous communities.





with access to nutritious food at school. The Program will also be a safety net for the kids who are most impacted by the lack of access to food, including lower-income families and some Indigenous communities. Budget 2024's investment of $1 billion over five years includes distinctions-based funding for First Nations on reserves as well as Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty and Self-Government agreement holders. We are working directly with Indigenous partners on the rollout of that funding.





over five years includes distinctions-based funding for First Nations on reserves as well as Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty and Self-Government agreement holders. We are working directly with Indigenous partners on the rollout of that funding. In addition to the National School Food Program, the federal government launched the new School Food Infrastructure Fund in September. The Fund will deliver over $20 million to help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across Canada .





to help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across . Released on June 20, 2024 , the National School Food Policy lays the foundation for collaborative and complementary action by all levels of government to advance work on school food in Canada .





, the National School Food Policy lays the foundation for collaborative and complementary action by all levels of government to advance work on school food in . The total federal investment in school food programming in Nunavut will be approximately $7.6 million over the next three years, with an emphasis on improvements to kitchen facilities and essential infrastructure for school food programs in the territory.

Associated links

Feeding the future today: Canada's National School Food Program

National School Food Policy

What We Heard Report

Budget 2024: Fairness for Every Generation

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: Geneviève Lemaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]