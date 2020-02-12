Montréal-designed technological innovations soon to be on new markets

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Already recognized in their respective fields, Montréal SMEs E-180, Rheolution and SmartHalo Technologies are developing innovative technologies to meet community needs. Thanks to Government of Canada support, they will be able to pursue growth and develop further markets.

E-180 Inc. is marketing a web platform connected to a mobile sharing and collaborative peer learning application, Braindate, used during business events and trade fairs, including C2 Montréal.

Rheolution is developing patented lab and industrial measurement instruments used to measure the firmness of soft biomaterials used in the biomedical and agri-food industries.

The SmartHalo Technologies team offers cutting-edge, intuitive technology for urban cycling enthusiasts to use as a GPS, night light and anti-theft system, all designed to make cycling safer.

Structural support from CED for these creators

With CED's support, these SMEs will be able to reach their objectives, whether it be to enter new markets, acquire high-performance equipment or pursue their R&D activities. CED is providing a total of $600,000 in repayable contributions.

Together, these projects will generate more than $2.5 million in investments and create 16 jobs in the Greater Montréal region. This announcement was made today by Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, during a visit to E-180's offices.

"I am always delighted when the Government of Canada supports local small businesses, which invest so much in our communities. Their dynamism is essential for our economy and the prosperity of Canada. By supporting the projects by E-180, Rheolution and SmartHalo, our government is fulfilling its objective to help entrepreneurs succeed. We are committed to continuing to invest in these players who are essential to the growth of Canada's economy."

— Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade

"We are here for you. We will help you to stimulate innovation, supporting SMEs that aspire to enhance their productivity and competitiveness over the long term. It is always stimulating to witness the creativity of businesses such as E-180, Rheolution and SmartHalo. Their performance will help to position Montréal as a global hub for innovation, which makes me very proud."

— The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

The funds are being granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program and Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 business offices, CED is present to accompany Quebec businesses, supporting organizations and regions into tomorrow's economy.

