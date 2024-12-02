Ministerial Statement in response to the Auditor General of Canada's Report on Digital Validation of Identity

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Minister of Citizens' Services, Terry Beech, today issued the following statement regarding the audit of the Digital Validation of Identity to Access Services by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) as part of the overall performance audits of Government Services and Programs:

"Digital technology is now the way we access services, work, and connect with each other. With more of our interactions taking place online than ever before, the need for faster, simpler, and safer digital services is growing. As such, the Canadian Digital Service (CDS) with the support of the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS), is working closely with departments on a federal approach to digital identification to support seamless service delivery across the country.

CDS is developing GC Sign in, a digital product that will make it possible to validate user information once for all Government of Canada services by providing authentication and verification, while protecting privacy. It will eliminate the need for people to create or remember multiple usernames and passwords to access services from the federal government.

Currently, the federal government has dozens of different online programs and services requiring identity verification, each with their own system. The result is an inconsistent and uncoordinated experience. A Government-wide approach to digital sign in and verification will improve the service experience by making it simple to access all our services, easily and securely, through a common digital front door. CDS is also working with provinces, territories, and other federal entities to explore a collaborative national approach to digital credentials to support seamless service delivery for Canadians.

In addition, CDS is developing the GC Issue and Verify platform, which will give government departments the ability to issue digital versions of the physical credentials they already provide today. Instead of only having physical credentials in their wallets, people will also be able to securely store their digital credentials on their mobile devices. They will be able to share them online and in-person when needed, making it easy for departments to validate their information.

Digital credentials are the electronic equivalent of traditional physical credentials, enabling users to digitally prove things about themselves online and in person. This is the same process as paying with your phone instead of pulling your plastic card out of your wallet. Importantly, digital credentials will not be mandatory; traditional physical forms and verification processes will still be available.

I want to thank Auditor General Karen Hogan and her office for their report and recommendations, which will guide the work ahead as we champion excellence in digital service delivery. We will ensure we place Canadians at the core of how we design and deliver their services, where and when Canadians need them."

