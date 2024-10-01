GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Seniors, Steven MacKinnon, issued the following statement:

"It is our responsibility as a society to make sure that the seniors who built this country and have given so much to it can age with dignity. This comes down to choice, to affordability, to inclusion and to community.

That is our government's commitment to Canadian seniors: that everyone, no matter where they live, should be able to age on their own terms. Canadian seniors have diverse needs, but all seniors want the same thing: to maintain their independence and stay connected to their family, friends and loved ones.

By increasing Old Age Security by 10% for those aged 75 or older, returning the age of eligibility for Old Age Security and the Guaranteed Income Supplement back to 65, and creating the Canadian Dental Care Plan, our government has worked hard to deliver on our commitment to seniors. And through the New Horizons for Seniors Program, we've partnered with those community organizations that know local seniors best, so we can deliver on this commitment in every part of our country.

Collaborating with and listening to experts, care workers and community organizations, as well as seniors themselves, is how we will continually strengthen our efforts and meet the changing needs of seniors. I look forward to working with seniors and their advocates from across Canada, including those on the National Seniors Council, to make that a reality.

I am deeply honoured to serve Canadian seniors as Minister for Seniors, and to lead our government's efforts to make life better and more affordable for seniors, so everyone can age with dignity and choice.

Happy National Seniors Day."

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

