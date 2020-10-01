GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte, issued the following statement:

"Every year on October 1, we mark National Seniors Day. It's a day to celebrate older Canadians for everything that they have done for us, our families and our communities.

This year, however, the celebrations are different. As seniors continue to cope with the isolation and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, I invite everyone to take the time to reach out safely to the seniors in their lives, to celebrate them and thank them for their tremendous contributions and sacrifices for their families and communities. They offer a wealth of experience, knowledge and memories that ground and inspire us every day.

On this day, it is important to remember the generations of Canadians who came before us. We are here thanks to the courage our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents demonstrated in reaching for a better future.

On National Seniors Day, show your love, gratitude and appreciation for the seniors in your life. Do it safely; make a call, start a video chat or send a text.

And join the conversation by using the hashtag #NationalSeniorsDay, or visit the Seniors in Canada Facebook page."

