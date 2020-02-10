Minister Schulte announces investment in project aiming to connect seniors and youth in Nova Scotia

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Seniors are an important part of Canada's social fabric and have made countless contributions to our country. They helped build our nation and continue to contribute to its success. That is why the Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that its programs and services encourage healthy aging and social inclusion of seniors.

Today, the Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors, announced an investment of more than $3.4 million in funding through the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) for a project led by Dalhousie University College of Continuing Education (Dal-CCE) that will help increase social inclusion of seniors in New Glasgow, Truro and Kentville.

The NHSP is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help improve the well-being and quality of life of seniors, and foster social inclusion and engagement of Canadian seniors in their communities. Budget 2019 invested an additional $100 million over five years in NHSP.

In collaboration with its partners, Dal-CCE is working to implement a mentoring program that will encourage intergenerational connections. Through this initiative, seniors will be able to share their skills and knowledge about their careers and life experiences with youth and young adults. Acting as mentors, seniors will help Nova Scotia youth explore possible career paths while becoming more connected to and engaged in their communities.

"The Government of Canada is empowering seniors by investing in opportunities where they can benefit from and contribute to their communities. This project will allow seniors to share their knowledge and connect with younger generations. It is important to recognize and value the contribution and experience of seniors in our society. Projects like this one will not only increase seniors' social inclusion and well-being, and also allow them to make a meaningful impact in their communities."

– The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors

"Canada's seniors built the country we know and love today, and they deserve opportunities to be active, engaged members of their community. By allowing seniors to share their career experience with young people here at home, this project will help members of our community gain expertise as they begin their career and will enable seniors to give back. It's a win-win for everyone."

– Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova

"The Mentoring Plus initiative utilizes the vast knowledge and expertise of Nova Scotia's large senior population to help young adults explore and connect to career paths. With the support of the New Horizons for Seniors Program, we can implement this program in three communities and help support young people at a critical point in their career while also facilitating meaningful and robust social interactions for seniors."

– Dr. Deep Saini, President of Dalhousie University

The project will run until October 30, 2023 . Dal-CCE is working with collaborating organizations in New Glasgow , Truro and Kentville, Nova Scotia .



. Dal-CCE is working with collaborating organizations in , and . Seniors who are socially isolated make more visits to emergency rooms, use more medication, fall more often and enter residential care sooner.

To date, the NHSP pan-Canadian projects have engaged and connected more than 47,000 seniors to supports and services in their communities to reduce social isolation. As well, more than 5,600 professionals and volunteers have been trained to identify, support and respond to the needs of seniors.

The Government of Canada is investing $13 million per year to support NHSP Pan-Canadian projects that create a significant impact in communities and invest in large initiatives that meet the growing social needs of seniors

is investing per year to support NHSP Pan-Canadian projects that create a significant impact in communities and invest in large initiatives that meet the growing social needs of seniors Seniors are the fastest-growing demographic group in Canada . By 2037, the number of seniors will reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.

