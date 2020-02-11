Minister Schulte announces $1.4 million for Nova Scotia seniors, including renovations to The Royal Canadian Legion in Wolfville

WOLFVILLE, NS, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Seniors have built the Canada that we know and love. Today's seniors are living longer and are more active, but too many still suffer from social isolation. That is why the Government of Canada is helping seniors stay informed, engaged and connected in their communities.

Today, the Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors, announced an investment of more than $1.4 million to support 77 projects in Nova Scotia that will improve the quality of life of seniors and foster social inclusion. This funding is the result of successful applications submitted through the most recent call for proposals of the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) community-based stream.

Minister Schulte made the announcement while visiting the Royal Canadian Legion Wolfville Branch in Nova Scotia, which will receive $25,000 for renovations and appliance upgrades. The funding will help to enhance participation in community activities such as card nights, exercise groups and other social activities. The funding will help The Royal Canadian Legion in Wolfville to continue the delivery of breakfast, offer jam sessions, teas and other social events that support the social participation and inclusion of seniors.

The NHSP is a federal grants and contributions program whose goal is to support projects that help improve the well-being of seniors and foster their social inclusion and engagement in their communities.

Other NHSP projects that will support seniors and their communities will be announced in the coming months.

Quotes

"These important New Horizons for Seniors Program projects help ensure seniors are engaged and staying active. By enabling opportunities for seniors to connect, support each other, share information and contribute to their communities, we are empowering them and improving their wellbeing. Together, we can give seniors the recognition, respect and admiration they deserve."

– The Honourable Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors

"Our seniors have so much to offer, and I am proud of the Government of Canada's investment to ensure organizations, like the Wolfville Legion, can remain vibrant places for our communities to gather, particularly for our seniors. Together, we can continue to build inclusive communities for everyone."

– Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants

"The Royal Canadian Legion Wolfville, Branch 74, is very grateful for this funding from the New Horizon for Seniors Program. The funding will help the Legion assume major renovations planned in the building. Once renovated, the centre will provide a valuable resource. We look forward to increasing our services not only to veterans and their families but also to Wolfville as a whole, particularly for the elder residents."

– Donn Miles, President of The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 74

Quick Facts

Seniors are the fastest-growing demographic group in Canada . By 2037, the number of seniors will reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of Canada's population.

. By 2037, the number of seniors will reach 9.6 million, representing close to one quarter of population. Seniors who are socially isolated make more visits to emergency rooms, use more medication, fall more often and enter residential care sooner.

Every year organizations are invited to apply for NHSP community-based funding through a call for proposals (CFP). The projects announced today are being approved as part of the 2019-20 CFP, which ran from May 15, 2019 , to June 21, 2019 .

, to . The Government of Canada is investing approximately $50 million per year to support NHSP community-based projects that empower seniors in their communities and contribute to improving their health and well-being.

is investing approximately per year to support NHSP community-based projects that empower seniors in their communities and contribute to improving their health and well-being. Community-based projects are eligible to receive up to $25,000 in grant funding and, as of 2018, small grants of up to $5,000 are available to organizations that have not received funding within the last five years.

in grant funding and, as of 2018, small grants of up to are available to organizations that have not received funding within the last five years. Community-based project funding supports activities that engage seniors and address one or more of the program's five objectives: volunteering, mentoring, expanding awareness of elder abuse, social participation and capital assistance.

Since 2004, the NHSP has funded more than 26,300 projects in hundreds of communities across Canada , with a total Government of Canada investment of more than $537.7 million .

Related Product

Associated Links

Related Links

