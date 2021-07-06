Government of Canada committed to the well-being and quality of life of older adults

GATINEAU, QC, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Seniors are important contributors to our communities and built a strong foundation for our country. The Government of Canada is committed to seeking advice on seniors' issues to inform its work to help Canadians age with dignity and in the best possible health, while enjoying social and economic security.

Today, the Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte, and the Minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, announced the appointment of a new member to the National Seniors Council (NSC), Linda Jeffrey, and the reappointment of Nora Spinks for two years.

Linda Jeffrey, appointed for a two-year term

Linda Jeffrey has extensive experience in the public service, both at the municipal and provincial levels. Her ministerial appointments as Minister of Natural Resources, Seniors, Labour and Municipal Affairs and Housing from 2010 to 2014 honed her leadership skills and provided a broad portfolio of experience. Prior to serving as Minister Responsible for Seniors, Mrs. Jeffrey lobbied with fire authorities, safety experts and coroners to have all retirement homes and nursing care homes in Ontario equipped with residential sprinklers. Once becoming Minister, she was able to make this installation mandatory. She also created new provincial licensing rules to target retirement homes in Ontario suspected of elder abuse and neglect through the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority. She served as Mayor of the City of Brampton from 2014 until 2018.

Quotes



"It is a pleasure to welcome Linda Jeffrey as a new member of the National Seniors Council. The members of the National Seniors Council assist us in our continued work to support seniors across Canada. Each member brings their own insights and experience from a wide range of disciplines to provide real-world perspectives on seniors' issues and opportunities to help shape the future for seniors across the country."

– Minister of Seniors, Deb Schulte

"Linda Jeffrey has invaluable insight on the things that matter most to Canadian seniors. Her appointment to the National Seniors Council adds an important voice on behalf of seniors, as we work with the Council to better serve Canada's aging population."

– Minister of Health, Patty Hajdu

Quick Facts

Since 2007, the NSC has examined issues related to the social isolation of seniors, the participation of older workers in the labour force, positive and active aging, volunteerism, low income among seniors and elder and financial abuse. Recently, they have examined issues emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and provided Ministers with advice on these matters.





The NSC engages with seniors, stakeholders and experts to provide advice to the Government of Canada on matters related to the health, well-being and quality of life of seniors. It is made up of experts on seniors' issues and aging, individuals with experience working for organizations that represent the interests of seniors, and seniors themselves.

on matters related to the health, well-being and quality of life of seniors. It is made up of experts on seniors' issues and aging, individuals with experience working for organizations that represent the interests of seniors, and seniors themselves. Members are nominated based on their expertise and experience related to seniors issues. They are appointed by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Seniors and the Minister of Health.





The Government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Related Products

Associated Link

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Daniel Pollak, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Seniors, 343-551-7558, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

