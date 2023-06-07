Dr. Joanne Stober is Curator of Visual Culture and Industrial Design at the Canadian Museum of History.

GATINEAU, QC, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Canadian Heritage Pablo Rodriguez announced the appointment of Dr. Joanne Stober as Chairperson of the Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board for a three-year term, effective June 21, 2023. This appointment is the result of a rigorous, open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council selection process.

Dr. Stober, who specializes in photography and visual arts, is the Curator of Visual Culture and Industrial Design at the Canadian Museum of History.

She has spent more than two decades curating and managing national collections of historic and contemporary art and photography in Canada, mostly as a Senior Photography Archivist at Library and Archives Canada. Her senior role in appraisal and acquisition allowed her to work with many prominent Canadian artists and the public.

She joined the Canadian War Museum in 2016 as Historian of Art and Visual Culture and curated the Beaverbrook Collection of War Art. Dr. Stober was instrumental in creating partnerships, engaging documentary filmmakers, and securing travelling exhibitions for the Museum. She led the exhibition of First World War Art travelling to Arras, France for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. She has also curated various exhibitions and given research talks in Uruguay, Sweden and at Oxford University.

As part of the Canadian Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Dr. Stober led the Canadian Memory of the World Program for Documentary Heritage. She has worked internationally to create partnerships and apply archival and film expertise to lead cultural heritage preservation.

Dr. Stober holds a Doctorate in Communication Studies and a Master's Degree in Media Studies from Concordia University, as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Canadian Studies from the University of Lethbridge. Presently an Adjunct Professor in the School of Arts and Culture at Carleton University, Dr. Stober has also taught in the Faculty of Visual Arts at the University of Ottawa. She serves as a volunteer director on the boards of the Southern Alberta Art Gallery and World Press Freedom Canada.

"With Dr. Stober's extensive experience in various arts institutions and in-depth knowledge of Canadian cultural assets, I'm certain she will strengthen the review board's mandate of ensuring the protection of objects that tell our country's story. I would like to also to thank outgoing chairperson Sharilyn Ingram for her outstanding leadership of the review board over the past six and half years."

—Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage

The Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board is an independent, quasi-judicial administrative tribunal in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio, established under the Cultural Property Export and Import Act. The board helps ensure that Canada's cultural property is protected, preserved and publicly accessible. It provides accountability and support to the institutions and individuals who create, acquire and exchange cultural property.

Under the Cultural Property Export and Import Act, the review board's chairperson is appointed by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Canadian Heritage.

As they become available, all appointment opportunities in the 16 organizations in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio are posted on the Governor in Council appointments website. Those interested can apply online.

