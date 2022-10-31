OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Ensuring that all Canadians have access to safe, efficient and reliable air travel is a top priority for the Government of Canada. This past summer demonstrated how much work remains to be done to ensure a strong recovery of the sector and the continued need for collaboration between all partners. It is only by continuing this work that we can grow the industry and our economy, continue creating good jobs for Canadians and ensure reliable supply chains.

That's why, today, the Minister of Transport, the Honorable Omar Alghabra, announced that he will host a National Summit on the Recovery of the Air Sector on November 24, 2022. This Summit will bring together government departments and agencies, as well as industry partners including airports, airlines, industry associations, unions and consumer groups to discuss critical issues facing aviation and the future of the air sector in Canada.

The Air Sector Recovery Summit will serve as an opportunity to convene a broad range of aviation stakeholders to discuss challenges, strategies, and next steps to support a strong and resilient air transportation sector. Facilitating open discussions will allow the Government of Canada to identify ways to mitigate aviation sector pressures, and to encourage partners to come up with innovative solutions. For the participants, it will also be an opportunity to hear about the government's key priorities.

The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring ongoing collaboration with its partners, and to reinforcing the importance of connectivity. Discussions at the Summit will focus on what needs to be done, collectively and individually, to build a more resilient and reliable air transportation sector for the future.

"The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the important role Canada's air sector plays in our country's economy, and the lives of Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It is important to come together with our partners to discuss the progress we have made as well as the challenges that remain. By sharing lessons learned, as well as strategies for future resilience, we are confident we will come out with a much stronger aviation industry—one able to more easily overcome future disruptions."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra,

Minister of Transport

