OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - In Quebec, the start of boating season coincides with the onset of summer holidays around mid-June, when weather and environmental conditions finally allow boats to be launched.

The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra indicated that Quebec Safe Boating Awareness Week will take place from June 15 to 21 under the theme "Safety on the water, I'm on board! Are you?". Several boating organizations in Quebec are planning awareness activities, to inform boating enthusiasts and remind them of the importance of maintaining safe boating behaviours.

The Government of Canada, along with the members of the Quebec Safe Boating Awareness Week organizing committee, takes boater safety very seriously. It is a legal requirement that anyone operating a motorboat must have proof of competency on board. A boating safety course is all that is required to get a Pleasure Craft Operator Card. Wearing a life jacket, preparing before departure, making a navigation plan that includes reporting your trip to someone you trust, and being sober on board are all safe boating practices to follow.

We encourage Canadians to take proactive steps to prevent boating incidents so that they can safely enjoy boating.

"Quebecers are increasingly interested in boating as a leisure activity. Quebec Safe Boating Awareness Week is an opportunity to educate the public on the importance of proper safety equipment, preparation, wearing a life jacket, and the dangers of operating a vessel while impaired. We want boaters to enjoy the boating season on our beautiful waterways in a safe and responsible manner."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

