OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, today issued the following statement on the Canadian National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims:

"This past June, a terrible collision near Carberry, Manitoba, resulted in 17 deaths, with many others injured. Too many families are still feeling the pain and loss from this incident. That was only one of countless collisions on our roads and highways resulting in death and suffering.

"Today is the Canadian National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims. It's a day for mourning those we've lost, and it's a day for committing to make Canada's roads and highways safer.

"As a regulator, Transport Canada is continuously looking at how we can make vehicles safer for Canadians. For example, the department is assessing and analyzing technologies in vehicle visibility, collision-avoidance, vulnerable road user detection, automated emergency braking, occupant protection, and child restraints. Much of this work takes place at our world-class Motor Vehicle Test Centre in Blainville, Québec.



"As reflected in Canada's Road Safety Strategy 2025, Canada is also committed to Vision Zero. In partnership with provinces, territories, and municipalities, Canada is dedicated to continuing the downward trend of traffic fatalities and serious injuries.



"Transport Canada will continue to work with all road safety partners to improve safety for everyone, including pedestrians and cyclists, and we will continue to build on research and collaborative work that is being done."

