OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to keeping Canadians safe by improving rail safety and increasing public awareness and confidence in Canada's rail transportation system while contributing to the economy during the pandemic.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Guelph, Lloyd Longfield, and Member of Parliament for Milton, Adam Van Koeverden, announced more than $21 million in funding for new projects under the Rail Safety Improvement Program – Infrastructure, Technology and Research to enhance rail safety in Canada.

Today's investment contributes to 135 initiatives across Canada that will support a wide range of eligible grade crossing safety improvements, small infrastructure projects such as fencing, pedestrian crossings and overpasses, as well as implementation and research into new safety technologies.

The Rail Safety Improvement Program is key to the Government of Canada's efforts to address ongoing and emerging safety concerns across Canada. Over the past four years, more than $85 million has been invested in the form of grants and contributions to fund projects that have contributed to an overall reduction of risk, and increased safety for Canadians.

Quotes

"Investing in rail safety is one of our commitments to keeping Canada's communities safe. Since its inception, the Rail Safety Improvement Program has provided more than $85 million in funding to enhance rail safety. We will continue to invest in projects that keep Canadians safe, and that also contribute to the economic recovery during this challenging time".

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"Supporting activities such as research and the development of innovative technologies are important parts of the Government's comprehensive approach to reducing incidents and enhancing the safety of Canadian communities on railway properties."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport

"As we work to increase frequency and speed of trains to reduce commuting times, and reduce automobile and transport truck traffic and the corresponding greenhouse gas emissions, it is critical we invest in rail safety.

Increasing rail safety awareness and improving lighting, signals, level crossings and separating pedestrians from train traffic are critical to saving lives."

Lloyd Longfield

Member of Parliament for Guelph

"It is crucial that Miltonians are aware of the risks that are associated when trespassing on and around railways, some of which result in devastating accidents and collisions, largely from a lack of public awareness. Our community is grateful that Canada's Rail Safety Improvement Program is launching six projects here in Milton which will work to address the ongoing safety concerns in our community. This investment will improve safety and increase public confidence with respect to our government protecting people and communities from the potential risks surrounding Canada's rail transportation system."

Adam van Koeverden

Member of Parliament for Milton and

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport)

Quick Facts

Through infrastructure, technology and research, along with public education and awareness activities, this program provides grants and contributions to provinces, territories, municipalities, and local governments, road and transit authorities, crown corporations, for-profit and not-for-profit organizations (including academia), Indigenous groups, communities, organizations and individuals to help improve rail safety and reduce injuries and fatalities related to rail transportation.

Funding through the Rail Safety Improvement Program enables recipients to improve rail infrastructure, explore innovative solutions, and educate Canadians on railway safety.

The Rail Safety Improvement Program funds projects and initiatives that contribute to increasing safety at grade crossings and along rail lines, and increase public confidence in Canada's rail system.

rail system. This year, the funding will go towards 103 grade-crossing improvements, 18 crossing infrastructure projects, eight grade crossing closures and six technology and research projects across the country.

Associated Links

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Allison St-Jean, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, (613) 290-8656, [email protected]; Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.tc.gc.ca/

