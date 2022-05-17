OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Transport Canada is continuously working with the railway industry to update rules, regulations and standards that improve the safety of Canada's railway system and protect all Canadians who live and work along rail lines.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced the approval of revisions to the Canadian Rail Operating Rules and the Locomotive Inspection and Safety Rules to reduce the risk of uncontrolled movements on trains.

To help ensure that trains are properly secured, revisions to the Canadian Rail Operating Rules and the Locomotive Inspection and Safety Rules will establish:

performance standards for locomotives equipped with rollaway protection, which is a feature designed to automatically apply brakes when there is an unintended movement of a train;

safety procedures and requirements that must be met before leaving a locomotive, such as confirming that brakes are effectively set and double-checking with another employee that safeguard measures have been implemented; and

testing procedures to ensure that the rollaway protection system is operating properly.

The new rules build on measures in place to secure trains and reduce the risk of uncontrolled movement, such as requiring handbrakes be applied in specific circumstances, and will further help keep communities and workers safe.

Quote

"Our government is committed to keeping Canadians and workers safe. I am pleased to see these updates to the Canadian Rail Operating Rules and the Locomotive Inspection and Safety Rules. These updates build on the significant work already being undertaken by the railway industry to implement measures to prevent the occurrence of uncontrolled movements. Every additional layer of protection to reduce the risk of the uncontrolled movement of railway equipment helps keep communities and Canadians who live and work along rail lines safer."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

Transport Canada issued two Ministerial Orders following the uncontrolled movement of the Goderich-Exeter Railway train:

issued two Ministerial Orders the first Order required railway companies to propose amendments to the Canadian Rail Operating Rules to implement specific procedures that must be followed by their locomotive engineers to prevent the uncontrolled movement of railway equipment due to an unintended release of the train's air brakes; and

railway companies to propose amendments the to implement specific procedures that must be followed by their locomotive engineers due to an unintended release of the train's air brakes; and

the second Order required railway companies to propose amendments to the Railway Locomotive Inspection and Safety Rules to improve performance standards for locomotives equipped with rollaway protection, which automatically applies the air brakes when movement is detected .

to improve performance standards for locomotives equipped with rollaway protection, which automatically applies the air brakes when movement is detected Under the Railway Safety Act , railway companies must comply with regulations, rules and any orders issued.

, railway companies must comply with regulations, rules and any orders issued. Transport Canada monitors railway companies for compliance with regulations, rules, and orders made under the Railway Safety Act through risk-based audits and safety inspections.

Associated Links

The Canadian Rail Operating Rules

Railway Locomotive Inspection and Safety Rules

Transport Canada is online at www.tc.gc.ca. Subscribe to e-news or stay connected through Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram to keep up to date on the latest from Transport Canada.

This news release may be made available in alternative formats for persons living with visual disabilities.

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Laurel Lennox, Press Secretary Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra Minister of Transport, Ottawa [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]