OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigenous Peoples and coastal communities' knowledge and expertise, spanning generations, are critical to protecting our coastal waters now and into the future. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan continues to build on opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and coastal communities to collaboratively protect, preserve, and restore our oceans and waterways.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the expansion of the Marine Training Program to the Western Arctic Marine Training Consortium (WAMTC) in Hay River, Northwest Territories. WAMTC will launch its inaugural program in January, offering local residents the skills and qualifications to gain meaningful employment in the marine industry and serve the needs of their community.

With the longest coastline in the world, Canada relies on qualified marine workers to ensure a safe, efficient, competitive, and sustainable marine sector. The Marine Training Program has been highly successful at reducing barriers and creating opportunities for underrepresented groups in the marine industry. To date, 1,117 students have graduated from a range of training courses, launching their careers with the Canadian Coast Guard, with cruise ship and ferry operators, and other leading companies in the marine sector.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, experts, academia, and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. Canada's Oceans Protection Plan will keep our oceans and coasts healthy, advance reconciliation, and build a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

"I'm very proud to see the Marine Training Program expanding to the Northwest Territories, and proud of the success the program has been achieving. This new partnership in Hay River will support more Indigenous participation in the marine sector, and strengthen our workforce."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"Our students have often been underemployed in the past. This training equips them with knowledge and skills to gain employment in the well-paying, in-demand marine industry. Opportunities for further training abound and career advancement is a highlight of a graduate's future. We strive to develop, maintain, and build a diverse, safe, and inclusive environment where students are accepted for who they are and a tight-knit support system develops between students and staff, creating lifelong friendships."

Cindy Drover-Davidson

Training Manager, Western Arctic Marine Training Consortium (WAMTC)

In March 2023 , the Government of Canada renewed its commitment to the Marine Training Program with an additional investment of $29.8 million over four years through Canada's Oceans Protection Plan. To date, the Government of Canada has invested a total of $58 million in the Marine Training Program. The funding supports four partner institutions from coast-to-coast-to-coast: Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium ( Iqaluit , Nunavut ) Nova Scotia Community College (Port Hawkesbury , Nova Scotia ) British Columbia Institute of Technology ( North Vancouver , B. C .), together with Camosun College Western Arctic Marine Training Consortium ( Hay River , N . W . T .)

, the Government of renewed its commitment to the Marine Training Program with an additional investment of over four years through Oceans Protection Plan. To date, the Government of has invested a total of in the Marine Training Program. The funding supports four partner institutions from coast-to-coast-to-coast: Since 2016, the Government of Canada has dedicated $3.5 billion to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment Canada has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways.

has dedicated to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways. Since the launch of the Oceans Protection Plan, and through the Marine Training Program, the Government of Canada has successfully reduced barriers and created opportunities for underrepresented groups in the marine industry.

