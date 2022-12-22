OTTAWA , ON, Dec. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Protecting all Canadians is a priority for the Government of Canada, and quiet motors can sometimes pose a safety risk when it comes to hybrid and electrical vehicles. That's why we are taking steps to increase the safety of all road users.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced that the Government of Canada is amending the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations to mandate minimum levels of noise from hybrid and electric vehicles.

Hybrid and electric vehicles have quiet motors and produce almost no sound at low speeds, which can make their presence on our roads hard to detect. Quiet vehicles pose an increased risk of collision to road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, and Canadians with disabilities.

Under the new requirements, all hybrid and electric vehicles will now be required to have sound emitters that would produce noise at low speeds. Automakers can determine the type of sound the vehicle makes, but the volume and pitch must allow a road user to hear if a vehicle is speeding up or slowing down.

While many automakers have voluntarily added sound emitters to hybrid and electric vehicles, Transport Canada's new requirement makes it mandatory equipment on all new light-duty passenger vehicles sold in Canada.

The new requirement came into effect on December 21, 2022.

Quote

"The safety and security of all road users is crucial. It is important to set sound emitter requirements for hybrid and electric vehicles as they can prevent collisions and improve safety. Requiring sound emitters for these vehicles has been championed by safety and advocacy groups – especially those who advocate for Canadians with disabilities. Your voices were heard by the Government of Canada, and together we've made safety improvements for all Canadians."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

Quick Facts

The department held consultations and numerous submissions were received and considered when drafting these requirements.

All hybrid and electric passenger cars, multi-purpose passenger cars, trucks, buses, and low-speed vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of 4,536 kg or less will be required to comply with the minimum noise regulations as of December 21 , 2022.

, 2022. Transport Canada's noise requirements align with United States and international standards to offer flexibility to vehicle manufacturers, while also maximizing safety for Canadians.

noise requirements align with and international standards to offer flexibility to vehicle manufacturers, while also maximizing safety for Canadians. The Government of Canada continues to deliver on making zero-emission vehicles more affordable and reduce emissions from our transportation sector, as part of our commitment through Canada's Emissions Reduction Plan. As the number of hybrid and electric vehicles increase on our roads, adding mandatory sound emitters to them is improving road safety for vulnerable road users.

Associated links

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations: Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]