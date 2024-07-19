Minister of Transport announces appointments in the transportation sector

OTTAWA, ON, July 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the following 17 appointments in the transportation sector. These Canadians were appointed following open, transparent and merit-based selection processes.

Atlantic Pilotage Authority

The Atlantic Pilotage Authority's mandate is to establish, operate, maintain and manage, in the interest of navigation safety, an effective marine pilotage service in and around the Atlantic provinces, including Chaleur Bay, Quebec.

Kyle Alexander Gillis ( Halifax, Nova Scotia ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a four-year term.

( ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a four-year term. John Suresh Selvaraj ( Antigonish, Nova Scotia ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a four-year term.

Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority

The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority is a binational, shared governance organization that owns and operates the Peace Bridge, connecting Fort Erie, Ontario, and Buffalo, New York. The Bridge Authority's mandate is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sensitive, and cost-effective conduit of trade and travelers between Canada and the United States.

Patrick Robson ( Wainfleet, Ontario ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a four-year term.

Halifax Port Authority

The Halifax Port Authority manages, develops and promotes the Port of Halifax to create value for customers, partners, visitors, and the community. By facilitating connections that enhance cargo and cruise activity, the Authority generates economic benefits for the local community, the region, and the country.

André Marcel Boudreau ( Dartmouth, Nova Scotia ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

( ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term. David Cameron ( Halifax, Nova Scotia ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a term ending on May 10, 2026 .

Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority

The Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority contributes to the competitiveness, growth and prosperity of the Canadian economy by facilitating trade and supporting the regional economy.

Meghan Colleen Davis ( Hamilton, Ontario ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

( ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term. Christopher Keanin Mark Loomis ( Hamilton, Ontario ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term. Beverley Anne Waldes ( Hamilton, Ontario ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Marine Atlantic Inc.

Marine Atlantic Inc. provides safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible year-round and seasonal ferry services for passengers and freight between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.

Murray Calvin Hupman ( Channel-Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador ) has been reappointed, effective April 15, 2024 , as President and Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term.

Prince Rupert Port Authority

The Prince Rupert Port Authority oversees one of North America's fastest growing and most efficient trade gateways, strategically located on British Columbia's northern coast. The Prince Rupert Port Authority plays a pivotal role in connecting global markets through its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to sustainable growth.

Hilary A. Cassady ( Bowen Island, British Columbia ) has been appointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

Saint John Port Authority

The Saint John Port Authority manages a vital gateway for trade and maritime activities on Canada's East Coast, located in New Brunswick. The Saint John Port Authority plays a crucial role in facilitating global commerce and supporting regional economic growth through its modern facilities and strategic initiatives.

John William Keir ( Grand Bay-Westfield, New Brunswick ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

( ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term. Peter Hugh McGuire ( Saint John, New Brunswick ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a two-year term.

( ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a two-year term. Thomas Gerard O'Neil ( Saint John, New Brunswick ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a two-year term.

( ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a two-year term. Shelley M. Rinehart ( Saint John, New Brunswick ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a two-year term.

St. John's Port Authority

The St. John's Port Authority oversees a crucial maritime hub located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. As a key player in Atlantic Canada's transportation and logistics network, the St. John's Port Authority facilitates efficient and reliable trade connections.

Harold Bernard Hefferton ( St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

( and ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term. Donald Samuel Walters ( St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador ) has been reappointed to the Board of Directors for a three-year term.

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited is a Crown corporation responsible for safely and efficiently managing and operating international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario.

Natalie Kinloch (North Glengarry, Ontario ) has been reappointed, effective February 1, 2024 , as Chief Executive Officer for a five-year term.

The appointees come from diverse backgrounds with experience in several fields. They are active members in their communities and bring a wide array of knowledge and expertise to their positions.

Quotes

"The Government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting appointees. These highly qualified individuals bring valuable experience to their roles. They play an essential role in these key organizations in the transportation sector."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

Quick facts (optional)

The Minister of Transport is responsible for one of the largest portfolios in the Government of Canada with 56 portfolio organizations, which include:

9 Crown corporations;

4 administrative tribunal/agencies;

21 airport authorities;

17 Canada port authorities; and

port authorities; and 5 other shared governance organizations.

