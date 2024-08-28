Minister of Transport announces appointments and reappointments in the transportation sector
Aug 28, 2024, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced the following appointments and reappointments in the transportation sector.
The Atlantic Pilotage Authority is a Crown corporation responsible for establishing, operating, maintaining and managing, in the interest of navigation safety, an effective marine pilotage service in and around the Atlantic provinces, including Chaleur Bay, Quebec.
- John Patrick McCann (Dartmouth, Nova Scotia) has been appointed as Chairperson for a term ending on May 2, 2029.
The Belledune Port Authority is a federally incorporated, autonomous, non-share corporation that operate at arm's length from the federal government. It acts as a landlord by leasing port operations to private companies. The port aims to leverage commerce to drive prosperity in Northern New Brunswick.
- Lucien Sonier (Caraquet, New Brunswick) has been reappointed as board member for a term ending on June 14, 2026.
- Iris Auclair-Bernard (Heron Bay, New Brunswick) has been reappointed as a board member for a term ending on May 2, 2027.
- Joseph Lorio Roy (Moncton, New Brunswick) has been reappointed as board member for a term ending on June 4, 2027.
The Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority is a binational, shared governance organization that owns and operates the Peace Bridge, connecting Fort Erie, Ontario, and Buffalo, New York. The Bridge Authority's mandate is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sensitive, and cost-effective conduit of trade and travellers between Canada and the United States.
- Llewellyn James Holloway (St. Catharines, Ontario) has been reappointed as a Canadian board member for a term ending on June 2, 2028.
The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) is a Crown corporation mandated with protecting the public through effective and efficient screening of air travellers and their baggage.
- Sharon Ruth Duggan (Bay Bulls, Newfoundland and Labrador) has been reappointed as a board member for a term ending on June 4, 2028.
The Laurentian Pilotage Authority is a Crown corporation responsible for establishing, operating, maintaining and administering marine pilotage and related services in the waters of the Laurentian region, in particular the St. Lawrence River and the Saguenay River.
- Georges Farrah (Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Quebec) has been appointed as a board member for a term ending on June 20, 2028.
- Jean Aubry-Morin (South Glengarry, Ontario) has been appointed as a board member for a term ending on June 20, 2028.
The Montreal Port Authority is a federally incorporated, autonomous, non-share corporation that operate at arm's length from the federal government. It builds and maintains facilities that it leases to private stevedoring companies. It aims to make the port of Montreal as competitive as possible, and from this perspective provides first-rate facilities to sea and land carriers, to terminal operators and to shippers.
- Hélène Lauzon (Montréal, Quebec) has been reappointed as a board member for a term ending on May 8, 2025.
- Nathalie Pilon (Montréal, Quebec) has been reappointed as a board member for a term ending on May 8, 2026.
- Johanne M. Lépine (Montréal, Quebec) has been reappointed as a board member for a term ending on May 8, 2026.
- John Edward Parisella (Montréal, Quebec) has been reappointed as a board member for a term ending on May 8, 2026.
The Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport Authority is a leader in providing safe, sustainable, and affordable air transport services to its customers and the communities served by the airport. It is also a driving force for economic growth in the national capital region.
- Bonnie Boretsky (Ottawa, Ontario) has been reappointed as a board member for a term ending at the 2027 Annual General Meeting of members.
- Sylvain Laporte (Chelsea, Quebec) has been appointed as a board member for a term ending at the 2026 Annual General Meeting of members.
The Prince Rupert Port Authority oversees one of North America's fastest growing and most efficient trade gateways, strategically located on British Columbia's northern coast. It plays a pivotal role in connecting global markets through its state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to sustainable growth.
- Roderick Graham (Calgary, Alberta) has been appointed as a board member for a term ending on June 16, 2027.
The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited is a Crown corporation responsible for safely and efficiently managing and operating international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario.
- Marie-Jacqueline Saint-Fleur (Montréal, Quebec) has been reappointed as a board member for a term ending on June 4, 2028.
- Andrew Travis Seymour (Cornwall, Ontario) has been reappointed as a board member for a term ending on June 4, 2028.
- Rakesh Shreewastav (Toronto, Ontario) has been reappointed as a board member for a term ending on June 4, 2028.
The Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada conducts reviews and appeal hearings on administrative and enforcement decisions taken by the Minister of Transport and the Canadian Transportation Agency at the request of those affected by these decisions.
- K. M. Tracy Medve (Kelowna, British Columbia) has been appointed as a part-time member for a term ending on May 23, 2028.
- Franco Pietracupa (Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec) has been appointed as a part-time member for a term ending on May 23, 2028.
- Steven Donald Gerard Neatt (Québec, Quebec) has been appointed as a part-time member for a term ending on May 23, 2028.
- Martine Patricia Guay (Longueuil, Quebec) has been appointed as a part-time member for a term ending on May 23, 2029.
VIA Rail Canada Inc. operates the national passenger rail services on behalf of the Government of Canada. It offers a safe, efficient and environmentally friendly passenger rail service to regional and remote communities.
- Filipe Dinis (Ottawa, Ontario) has been appointed as a board member for a term ending on May 23, 2028.
- Catherine Kloepfer (Winnipeg, Manitoba) has been appointed as a board member for a term ending on May 23, 2028.
- H. Glenn Rainbird (Belleville, Ontario) has been reappointed as a board member for a term ending on June 16, 2027.
- Jonathan Scott (Bradford West Gwillimbury) has been appointed as a board member for a term ending on July 18, 2028
The appointees come from diverse backgrounds with experience in several fields. They are active members in their communities and bring a wide array of knowledge and expertise to their respective organizations.
"I wish these highly qualified Canadians every success in these roles. The transportation sector impacts businesses, passengers, and tourists, and these important appointments will ensure that these organizations continue to fulfill their mandate and serve Canadians across the country."
The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez
Minister of Transport
The Minister of Transport is responsible for one of the largest appointments portfolios in the Government of Canada with 56 portfolio organizations, which include:
- 9 Crown corporations;
- 4 administrative tribunal/agencies;
- 21 Airport Authorities;
- 17 Canada Port Authorities; and
- 5 other shared governance organizations.
