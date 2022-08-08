Minister of Transport announces a public consultation on hydrology, and the extension of the negotiation period with owners as part of the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - No community should ever have to experience what Lac-Mégantic experienced on July 6, 2013. The Government of Canada is committed to completing the rail bypass, which will mark a new beginning for the people of the region. This process must be done by continuing to work collaboratively with people in the community and keeping them informed every step of the way.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced details of a new public consultation on hydrology and the measures to mitigate the potential impacts of the Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project. He also announced that the negotiation period between Public Services and Procurement Canada and the owners is extended until November 4, 2022.

The public consultation on hydrology will be held from August 29 to September 30, 2022. During that period, citizens will be able to read the hydrological expert reports, as well as the mitigation measures and planned follow-ups. They will also be able to submit their questions and comments in writing to Transport Canada.

In addition, information sessions for citizens will be held:

In person on September 13 (for citizens directly affected by the project)

(for citizens directly affected by the project) In person on September 14 (open to all)

(open to all) Virtually on September 16 (open to all)

The in-person sessions will be held at the Centre sportif Mégantic in Lac-Mégantic. During those sessions, citizens will be able to learn more about the project and ask questions to experts from Transport Canada and Canadian Pacific.

For all the details about the consultation and the information sessions, visit Transport Canada's website at: www.canada.ca/consultation-lac-Megantic-bypass

The elected officials from Lac-Mégantic, Nantes and Frontenac will also be called upon to comment on the reports and the mitigation measures as part of this consultation. The Waban-Aki and Huron-Wendat First Nations will be consulted in September and October 2022.

A few weeks ago, some owners requested a further extension of the negotiations with Public Services and Procurement Canada, in order to have more time to continue constructive exchanges. This extension will also allow Transport Canada to complete the public consultation on hydrology and give owners the opportunity to consider the elements communicated as part of this consultation.

"It is crucial to me, for a matter as important as this, that we take the time to do it right. Our government is committed to carrying out this project as soon as possible, but we want to do it properly and in a way that respects the community. It is necessary to be responsive to their needs. That is why we are holding this consultation and why we have granted additional time for the negotiations with the affected owners, as requested."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

"The people of the Lac-Mégantic region can rest assured that our government is listening and that their concerns are fundamental to us in carrying out this project."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau

Member of Parliament for Compton—Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

