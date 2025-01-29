OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, welcomed the reappointment of Lorraine S. Cunningham as the part-time Chairperson of the Pacific Pilotage Authority, for a term of five years.

Ms. Cunningham, of Vancouver, British Columbia, has extensive business and management experience as well as knowledge of the west coast marine industry. She has been Chairperson of the Pacific Pilotage Authority since 2012. She previously held the role of Vice-Chair (2008-2012) and was a member from 1999 to 2006.

The Pacific Pilotage Authority is a Crown corporation created in 1972 under the Pilotage Act. Its mandate is to operate and maintain safe, reliable and efficient marine pilotage and related services in the coastal waters of British Columbia, including the Fraser River.

Quote

"I am grateful to see that Ms. Cunningham is continuing her service with the Pacific Pilotage Authority. With her extensive knowledge of the west coast marine industry, she will continue contributing to the organization's success."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Quick facts

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments in 56 Government of Canada portfolio organizations, which include:

9 Crown corporations;

4 administrative tribunal/agencies;

21 Airport Authorities;

17 Canada Port Authorities; and

5 other shared governance organizations.

Associated links

Alternative formats

