TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - In the changing global landscape, the Government of Canada is dedicated to strengthening supply chains in our country to support a robust Canadian economy.

Today, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, announced the establishment of the Supply Chain Advisory Council, comprised of experts and senior leaders in their fields. The non-partisan Council will provide strategic advice on strengthening supply chains to boost productivity, increase competitiveness and support trade diversification.

The members of the Council include:

Louis-Marie Beaulieu, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Groupe Desgagnés

Shelly De Caria, President and CEO, Canadian North

Chris Dinsdale, President and CEO, Calgary Airport Authority

Julie Gascon, CEO, Port of Montreal

Eric Harvey, President and CEO, Railway Association of Canada

Laura Jones, President and CEO, BC Business Council

Vinesh Kohli, Senior Vice President, Operations, Canpotex

Stephen Laskowski, President and CEO, Canadian Trucking Alliance

Candace Liang, President and CEO, Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Mark Needham, President, Arctic Co-operatives Limited

Lana Payne, National President, Unifor

Magali Picard, President of the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec

Trevor Tombe, Professor at the University of Calgary's Department of Economics and the Director of Fiscal and Economic Policy at The School of Public Policy

Ajay Virmani, Executive Chairman, CEO & Founder of CargoJet

Peter Xotta, President & CEO, Vancouver Port Authority

The Government of Canada understands the urgent need to diversify and reach new international markets while prioritizing internal trade. Through the Council, Canada will foster collaboration, information-sharing, and strategic solutions to enhance supply chain performance and resilience, positioning Canada as a steady and reliable global trading partner.

The National Supply Chain Office, launched last year, is part of this commitment to improve efficiency, fluidity and reliability of Canada's supply chains.

Quotes

"I am thrilled to announce the establishment of the Supply Chain Advisory Council, which will facilitate the collaboration between the federal government and industry leaders. This Council represents a significant step forward in ensuring that Canadians have reliable access to the goods and services they need, while also positioning Canada as a competitive player in the global market."

The Honourable Anita Anand

Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

"The establishment of the Supply Chain Advisory Council is a crucial step towards addressing the challenges facing our workforce in transportation and logistics. By collaborating with industry leaders, we can ensure that our supply chains are not only efficient but also equitable and supportive of workers' rights. This Council will play an essential role in creating good jobs, promoting fair labour practices, and fostering an environment where everyone thrives."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

Quick facts

Budget 2023 allocated $27.2 million over five years to establish the National Supply Chain Office, which launched on December 1, 2023 .

over five years to establish the National Supply Chain Office, which launched on . The establishment of the Council will enhance dialogue between the federal government and key supply chain and internal trade leaders, fostering a confidential environment for open discussions to identify opportunities for optimizing national supply chain performance and improving Canada's internal trade.

