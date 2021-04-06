Minister of Seniors Deb Schulte and Minister of Health Patty Hajdu highlight National Caregiver Day

GATINEAU, QC, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - "Today, Minister of Seniors Deb Schulte and Minister of Health Patty Hajdu issued the following statement:

On behalf of all Canadians, we want to extend our sincere thanks to the millions of individuals who provide care to people in their lives in need of support. As we continue to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to highlight the vital contributions caregivers make in our communities.

For more than a year now, caregivers have had to contend with the challenges presented by COVID-19 as they provide care to their loved ones. Despite the additional strain of isolation, constant changes and the other difficulties we have faced, caregivers have continued to support family and friends.

Friend and family caregivers help keep the most at-risk members of our society safe. As we continue to roll out COVID-19 vaccines, their hard work and commitment is crucial to ensuring the well-being of those of us who are most vulnerable. We thank them for their hard work and dedication.

We also want to recognize the support that has been provided by community members to those who need a helping hand. Whether it is giving someone a ride to a doctor's appointment, picking up groceries or shovelling a driveway, their contributions—big and small—go a long way in helping others.

On National Caregiver Day, we encourage you to join us in showing our support and extending our gratitude to the caregivers who make a difference in the lives of others."

