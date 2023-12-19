WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Strong and resilient supply chains are vital to keeping communities connected and establishing an economy that benefits all Canadians.

Today, on behalf of the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, the Minister of Northern Affairs, Dan Vandal, and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, Ben Carr, announced a new investment of up to $19.4 million for the Unlocking Canada's Air Cargo Potential project at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. This commitment will improve trade fluidity and increase cargo volumes for the airport. The construction of a new storage facility will include space for cold storage and perishable goods and will increase the airport's overall cargo capacity.

The project involves:

apron expansion;

relocating current tenants;

site preparation;

demolishing vacant assets;

constructing the air cargo facility;

performing associated civil work.

This investment will provide additional export capacity, enhanced trade flows, as well as improved accessibility and affordability of goods in Canadian remote and Northern communities.

The Government of Canada continues to invest to make the country's supply chain stronger, to boost economic growth and to create more opportunities for our businesses to grow internationally. This represents another long-term commitment to work with stakeholders on important infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

Quotes

"By investing' $19.4 million for the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, we're strengthening our supply chain, and that ultimately benefits all Canadians. We're taking action to make trade more fluid for all parts of the country by making sure our critical infrastructure is up to the task."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

"This investment not only propels our commitment to unlocking new opportunities for economic growth but also solidifies Winnipeg Richardson International Airport's role as a critical cargo hub integral to Canada's supply chain network. Together, with the backing of our government partners, we will be able to deliver the infrastructure needed to help provide greater efficiency, connectivity, and prosperity for our community and beyond."

Nick Hays

Winnipeg Airports Authority President & CEO

"With today's investment, we're improving the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport to handle more cargo. This initiative will not only boost trade flows but also improve accessibility and affordability of goods in remote and Northern communities and help grow Manitoba's economy."

The Honourable Dan Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

"Today's $19.4 million investment means more space at the Winnipeg airport for goods, which in turn, means it will be easier to transfer those goods to remote areas in Canada, helping our businesses and communities grow. This commitment reflects our dedication to strengthening the nation's supply chain."

Ben Carr

Member of Parliament, Winnipeg South Centre

Quick Facts

This new funding is in addition to the more than $30 million provided to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport in 2019.

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

economic growth. The Government of , through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across supply chains. The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada . A total of $4.6 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program.

. A total of over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated to the program. Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, Transport Canada is supporting improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade. The initial funding for this project was in September 2019.

