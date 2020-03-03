Minister of Labour meets with stakeholders in Kapuskasing to discuss new and upcoming labour initiatives being piloted by Government of Canada

KAPUSKASING, ON, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour, wrapped up her Northern Ontario tour with a visit to Kapuskasing.

In the morning, Minister Tassi, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, announced two FedNor investments totalling $3.6 million to the North Claybelt Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) to support youth entrepreneurship, business and community economic growth in Kapuskasing and surrounding areas. The Minister spoke with staff about the important work they are doing to provide financial and counselling assistance to new and existing small businesses in Northern Ontario.

Following the announcement, Minister Tassi met with Dave Plourde, Mayor of Kapuskasing, and visited the Rayonier Paper Mill. While at the facility, Minister Tassi toured the paper mill and had the opportunity to meet with workers.

During her time in Kapuskasing, she spoke to stakeholders about the important work the Government is doing to improve occupational health and safety and to grow and maintain jobs by helping local businesses and entrepreneurs get the resources they need.

She also spoke about her mandate commitments, including making mental health a core part of occupational health and safety policy and introducing new labour protections for digital platform workers. These initiatives build on key labour policy objectives that the Government has made progress on in recent years. These include promoting gender equity through the new Pay Equity Act; fostering flexible and decent working conditions through improved federal labour standards; and ensuring safe and healthy workplaces across Canada through legislation against harassment and violence (Bill C-65), and abroad with a new International Labour Organization convention on violence and harassment at work.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to visit Kapuskasing and talk to stakeholders about the important work being done to help build healthy work environments and provide the resources that local businesses and entrepreneurs need. I am committed to working toward objectives that will keep workers safe and our economy strong."

– The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour

The investments announced today were provided through FedNor's Northern Ontario Development Program and the Community Futures Program, which support projects that promote sustainable community economic development, enhance business development and growth, and facilitate innovation.

Important changes to the Canada Labour Code have recently been made to provide flexible work arrangements and new leaves and strengthen labour standards protections in workplaces in the federally regulated private sector. Some of these amendments and the related regulatory changes have already come into force or will come into force in 2020.

is expected to contribute to reducing the portion of the gender wage gap in federally regulated workplaces that is due to the undervaluation of work traditionally performed by women. It received Royal Assent in 2018, and will come into force once regulations are in place. The legislation to better protect workers from harassment and violence in federally regulated workplaces (Bill C-65) is targeted to come into force later this year. It will strengthen provisions in the Canada Labour Code by putting into place one comprehensive approach that takes the full spectrum of harassment and violence into consideration, and expand the coverage to cover parliamentary workplaces, including Parliament Hill staff.

Code by putting into place one comprehensive approach that takes the full spectrum of harassment and violence into consideration, and expand the coverage to cover parliamentary workplaces, including Parliament Hill staff. Canada spearheaded the adoption of the new International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 190, which aims to eliminate violence and harassment in the world of work. It was adopted by the ILO in June 2019 , and the Government is now consulting with the provinces and territories with a view towards ratification.

