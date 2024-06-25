Minister O'Regan announces reappointments to the Canada Industrial Relations Board

GATINEAU, QC, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified individuals to serve the best interests of Canadians.

Today, Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., announced four reappointments to the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB):

Sylvie Guilbert – reappointed as a full-time Vice-Chairperson

– reappointed as a full-time Vice-Chairperson Roland Hackl – reappointed as a full-time Vice-Chairperson

– reappointed as a full-time Vice-Chairperson Daniel Thimineur – reappointed as a full-time member representing employees

– reappointed as a full-time member representing employees Lisa Addario – reappointed as a full-time member representing employees

A list of reappointed members and their biographies is available.

Quote

"The Canada Industrial Relations Board is trusted and respected by employers and unions right across this country. It's essential to the stability of our supply chains. Sylvie, Roland, Daniel and Lisa's reappointments to the Board will serve it well in the years to come."

– Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Quick Facts

The CIRB is an independent, representational, quasi-judicial tribunal which contributes to and promotes a harmonious industrial relations climate in the federally regulated sector. It is responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part I (Industrial Relations) and certain provisions of Part II (Occupational Health and Safety) and Part III (Labour Standards) of the Canada Labour Code . The CIRB is also responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part II (Professional Relations) of the Status of the Artist Act and appeals under the Wage Earner Protection Program Act .

. The CIRB is also responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part II (Professional Relations) of the and appeals under the . The Canada Labour Code provides for the CIRB's composition to include one full-time neutral chairperson, two or more full-time neutral vice-chairpersons, and up to six full-time members representing employers and employees in equal numbers. Part-time vice-chairpersons and members may also be appointed to the Board.

Associated Links

Labour Program

Canada Industrial Relations Board

Government of Canada announces reappointments to Canada Industrial Relations Board - Canada.ca

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Hartley Witten, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., 343-575-1065, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]