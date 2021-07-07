Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions is renewing its support for regional export promotion organizations (ORPEX).

LONGUEUIL, QC, July 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Today more than ever, boosting businesses' export capabilities is essential to increase their sales, productivity, and competitiveness for a quick economic recovery in the context of this pandemic. Regional export promotion organizations (ORPEX1) are valuable allies to entrepreneurs who want to take their first steps on foreign markets. The local frontline services they offer to Quebec SMEs, including specialized mentoring, information on exporting and networking with key resource people, have a direct impact on their success.

As the Government of Canada puts into place a plan for a robust economic recovery, it is important to support businesses that want to export and innovate in order to pursue growth and ensure their success.

The Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, accompanied by the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, today announced renewed support from the Government of Canada totalling up to $11,134,330 for 16 ORPEX organizations.

These non-repayable contributions will enable the ORPEX organizations to continue to help businesses export and commercialize their products and services in markets outside Quebec. Out of these contributions, $8,309,980 will serve to boost export activities, and $2,824,350 will be used to support and guide innovation projects for growing SMEs.

ORPEX organizations help businesses:

develop international business plans;

obtain export information;

organize their actions to enter foreign markets;

receive a diagnosis of their exporting capabilities;

learn about opportunities to fund their export projects; and

acquire specialized training.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. They are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, and more just economy for all.



________________________________

1 The list of ORPEX organizations appears in the annex below.

Quotes

"The support and mentoring ORPEX organizations provide to SMEs are a great help to our businesses as they position themselves internationally. And in this time of post-COVID-19 economic recovery, this funding for ORPEX organizations is completely in line with our economic recovery plan. Through it, we will help Quebec businesses seize the opportunities that will arise in many markets outside Quebec. In addition, by highlighting the importance of innovation, this renewed assistance will give Quebec businesses tools to position themselves at an advantage, starting today. I am proud to support, through CED, these unique organizations that have existed in Quebec for over 30 years now."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"This announcement is a clear example of our government continuing to do all it can to give our businesses and local entrepreneurs concrete means to kickstart our economy. With these investments, we are helping our communities prosper, providing good jobs and investing in homegrown businesses and organizations that will raise Quebec's profile not just across Canada, but around the world."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Member of Parliament for Honoré–Mercier and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"We are pleased to accept this renewed agreement, which will enable SMEs across all Quebec regions to have access to services adapted to their realities and receive guidance as they grow internationally. The experts within the regional export promotion organizations (ORPEX) will thus be able to continue to work diligently to coach and prepare businesses by providing them with accessible, relevant services so they can position themselves at an advantage on export markets."

Nadine Brassard, President, Quebec International Trade

Quick facts

The ORPEX organizations aim to raise awareness among Quebec businesses of the growth potential exporting represents and then to mentor them as they conquer and diversify into foreign markets.

businesses of the growth potential exporting represents and then to mentor them as they conquer and diversify into foreign markets. The investments announced today are conditional on the signing of contribution agreements between CED and the ORPEX organizations.

Funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across into tomorrow's economy. A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

Associated links

Annex

Region ORPEX Abitibi-Témiscamingue Bureau de promotion des exportations de l'Abitibi-Témiscamingue Bas-Saint-Laurent Innov&Export PME Centre-du-Québec Carrefour Québec International Chaudière-Appalaches Développement PME Chaudière-Appalaches Côte-Nord Commerce international Côte-Nord Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine GÎMXPORT Lanaudière Société de développement international de Lanaudière Laurentides Laurentides international Laval Ville de Laval Montérégie Commerce international Québec Montérégie-Ouest Développement économique de l'agglomération de Longueuil Expansion PME Montréal Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal Développement économique Saint-Laurent Outaouais Chambre de commerce de Gatineau Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean SERDEX

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations: Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Catherine Mounier-Desrochers, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, [email protected]