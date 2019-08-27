Minister Mélanie Joly announces new investments for supporting tourism in Quebec

The Government of Canada awards more than $400,000 to the RTA of Centre-du-Québec (Tourisme Centre-du-Québec), the Cranberry Interpretation Centre and the La Grange Pardue brewery farm to help promote Quebec on the Canadian and international markets

DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The tourism sector is a major economic driver for our regions, especially here in Centre-du-Québec, supporting more than one in 10 jobs in the country. It contributes to things such as sustainable growth, the diversification of local economies and the creation of good jobs for Quebec's middle-class families, urban centres and regions.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, announced financial contributions so that tourism businesses in Centre-du-Québec can develop more unique experiences that will help them attract visitors from outside Quebec and abroad. The financial supports awarded by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions are broken down as follows:

The Centre-du-Québec Regional Tourism Association (Tourisme Centre-du-Québec) is receiving a non‑repayable contribution of $288,000 over three years to continue its mission, which involves enhancing the region's tourism appeal. Tourisme Centre-du-Québec will therefore be able to implement a marketing plan and develop its tourism offering in order to attract diverse client bases. This assistance will ensure that the team responsible for development and marketing outside Quebec remains in place.

The Cranberry Interpretation Centre is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $90,000 to enhance its tourism offering, through a project intended to increase its accommodation capacity, improve the comfort of its visitors and the presentation of agricultural activities, and produce bilingual communication tools. This project will create six jobs.

The brewery farm La Grange Pardue, a brewing worker co-op formerly known as Le Chalumo, is receiving a non-repayable contribution of $40,000. This financial support will enable the brewery farm to develop an agri-tourism component that includes a landscaping and earthworks plan, improving the outdoor and indoor signage, adding urban furniture and a three-season shelter and creating interpretation and animation content. This project will create five jobs.

Through the Government of Canada's support for projects like those in today's announcement, visitors from Canada and around the world will be able to discover or rediscover the attractions of Centre-du-Québec and experience tourism in Quebec's various regions.

Minister Joly also unveiled a new strategy for the sector on May 21: Creating Middle Class Jobs: A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. This approach aims to bolster the growth and diversification of the sector through unique, new or enhanced experiences that are likely to increase the number of visitors to locations outside of Canada's three largest cities, namely Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Quotes

"From Parc Marie-Victorin to the Village québécois d'antan, in addition to its excellent agricultural products, Centre-du-Québec has everything it needs to grow its tourism industry. The investments made by our government will help the companies in the region develop new products and unique tourism experiences that will enable the region to capitalize on global tourism growth, ensure a promising future for the communities and create good middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Tourism is a very important industry sector, and the Government of Canada is committed to making it profitable for everyone. By supporting projects like those by Tourisme Centre-du-Québec, the Cranberry Interpretation Centre and La Grange Pardue brewery farm, we are relying on the promotion of tourism in Quebec's regions on a global scale to stimulate economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Tourism accounts for 2% of Canada's gross domestic product and supports 1.8 million jobs in the country, including over 400,000 jobs in Quebec .

gross domestic product and supports 1.8 million jobs in the country, including over 400,000 jobs in . The new federal tourism strategy will help create more than 54,000 jobs across the country and increase the economic benefits by more than 25%.

Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which comprises 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding for Tourism Centre-du-Québec was awarded under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program.

The funding for the Cranberry Interpretation Centre and for the La Grange Pardue brewery farm (Le Chalumo brewing worker co-op) was awarded under the Canadian Experience Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian companies and organizations that seek to create, enhance or promote tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec , the CEF is administered by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Related link

Stay connected

Keep up to date with Canadian tourism @cdntourism on Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation using the hashtag #cdntourismjobs

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow Tourisme Centre-du-Québec Twitter, YouTube, Instagram et Facebook

Follow the Cranberry Interpretation Centre on Facebook

Follow La Grange Pardue on Facebook

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514 283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca