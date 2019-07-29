Minister Mélanie Joly announces an investment for supporting tourism in the Bas-Saint-Laurent

The Maliseet of Viger First Nation receives over $340,000 from the Government of Canada for developing a new tourist attraction in the region

CACOUNA, QC, July 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Both 2017 and 2018 were record years for tourism in Canada. The sector now accounts for over 1,8 million jobs both in large cities and small communities, and the Government of Canada is committed to providing the support needed for maintaining that growth. This is why the Government created the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), a $58.5-million initiative that will help communities create, improve or enhance tourism products, facilities and experiences.

Indigenous tourism is one of the pillars in this new strategy and helps showcase First Nations mores, customs, expertise and traditions in order to have a positive impact in terms of economic benefits and visitors.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, announced an investment of $340,767 for supporting the development of a new tourist attraction in Kiskotuk Coastal Park. That non-repayable financial assistance is awarded under the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports companies and organizations in order to increase Indigenous tourism, by investing in projects such as market readiness activities, local experiences, developing lines of consumer products, tours, festivals and special events. In Quebec, it is Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) that implements the CEF.

Through the Government of Canada's support for projects like the one by the Maliseet of Viger First Nation, visitors travelling through the Bas-Saint-Laurent will be able to add an authentic Indigenous experience to their trip. That experience will both build on and introduce the Maliseet culture, which is still not well known, and increase the appeal of Kiskotuk Coastal Park.

This announcement is proceeding with the one by Minister Joly about Canada's new tourism strategy ‒ Creating Middle Class Jobs:A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy.

Quotes

"Increasingly more visitors are choosing to come to Canada to experience Indigenous culture and heritage, to the extent that the growth in Indigenous tourism now exceeds that of the sector in general. Some of the country's communities have literally transformed their economies through tourism. We want to help all of the country's Indigenous communities support their rich traditions in order to boost their tourism industry and create good jobs for middle-class families. With this new attraction in Kiskotuk Coastal Park, the Maliseet of Viger First Nation will be able to capitalize on global tourism growth, secure a promising future for its community, and create jobs for the middle class."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Innovation doesn't happen only in big cities; it occurs in every region of Canada. This is why our regional development agencies play an important role in helping companies and organizations, including in the tourism sector, turn their innovations into economic growth and quality jobs for Canadians. Through the CEF, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and in the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"The Grand Council is very pleased with Canada's decision to financially support our community's efforts to promote Maliseet culture in Wolastokuk, the traditional territory of the Maliseet of Viger First Nation. This contribution will enable us to raise awareness of our language, culture and traditions among the visitors to Kiskotuk Coastal Park. Once again, this project demonstrates the intention of the Maliseet of Viger First Nation to work together with local stakeholders to benefit both our nations."

Chief Advisor Claude Brière, member of the Grand Council of the Maliseet of Viger First Nation

Quick facts

Stay connected

Follow @cdntourism on social media for tourism-related news and join the conversation using #tourism and #jobs: Twitter, Instagram

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube

Follow the Maliseet of Viger First Nation on Facebook

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca; Pascal Dubé, Acting Director General, Maliseet of Viger First Nation, 418-860-2393, info@malecites.ca