Minister MacKinnon announces new Chairperson of the Canada Industrial Relations Board

GATINEAU, QC, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified individuals to serve the best interests of Canadians.

Today, Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced that as of May 1, 2025, Maryse Tremblay will take on the role of Chairperson of the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) for a term of five years. Ms. Tremblay will replace Ginette Brazeau, who was first appointed as Chairperson of the CIRB on December 28, 2014. Ms. Brazeau has led the organization through significant changes and challenges over the past 11 years as the CIRB's role has evolved, and as a result of various complex labour disputes. She will continue to serve as Chairperson until Ms. Tremblay assumes the role.

Ms. Tremblay is a member of both the Canadian and American Bar Associations, as well as the Canadian Association of Counsel to Employers. Throughout her extensive career, Ms. Tremblay's practice has been predominantly dedicated to labour and employment law in the federal sector. Her practice includes advocacy and advisory work, focusing on labour relations, collective bargaining and labour arbitration.

A list of current members and their biographies is available on the CIRB website.

The CIRB is an independent, representational, quasi-judicial tribunal that contributes to and promotes a harmonious industrial relations climate in federally regulated sectors. It is responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part I (Industrial Relations) and certain provisions of Part II (Occupational Health and Safety) and Part III (Labour Standards) of the Canada Labour Code. The CIRB is also responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part II (Professional Relations) of the Status of the Artist Act and appeals to the Board under the Wage Earner Protection Program Act.

Quote

"I cannot thank Ms. Brazeau enough for her leadership and dedication in her role as Chairperson of the CIRB over the past 11 years. During her tenure as Chairperson, she has deftly navigated countless complex situations with integrity and intelligence. While she has big shoes to fill, I am confident that Ms. Tremblay's depth of knowledge and extensive experience will serve her well and enable her to excel in this key role."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon

Associated links

Labour Program

Canada Industrial Relations Board

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: John Fragos, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]