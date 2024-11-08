Minister MacKinnon announces new appointments to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Council of Governors

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is dedicated to appointing highly qualified and dedicated candidates to serve the best interests of Canadians.

Today, Minister of Labour and Seniors, Steven MacKinnon, announced the appointment of four new members to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) Council of Governors, effective October 11, 2024.

The appointees are as follows:

Daniel Campbell – Governor representing Prince Edward Island for a four-year term

– Governor representing for a four-year term Kevin Mooney – Governor representing Saskatchewan for a four-year term

– Governor representing for a four-year term Scott Nauss – Governor representing Nova Scotia for a four-year term

– Governor representing for a four-year term Todd McDonald – Governor representing British Columbia for a four-year term

Established in 1978 through the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety Act, the CCOHS aims to promote the well-being of workers across Canada by providing information, training, education, management systems and solutions that support health, safety and wellness programs in workplaces nationwide.

The tripartite Council of Governors, which includes representatives from federal, provincial and territorial governments, employers and workers, provides strategic direction as well as guidance, leadership, and advice to the CCOHS. This balanced, impartial governance ensures that the CCOHS continues to deliver trusted and comprehensive occupational health and safety resources that help make workplaces safe for all.

Quote

"I'm pleased to welcome Daniel Campbell, Kevin Mooney, Scott Nauss and Todd McDonald to the CCOHS Council of Governors. Their expertise and commitment will be an important asset in helping make workplaces across Canada safer and healthier. I'm grateful for their dedication and look forward to seeing the great work they'll do with the CCOHS, unions and employers."

– Minister of Labour and Seniors, Steven MacKinnon

Quick fact

The CCOHS is a federal departmental corporation reporting to the Parliament of Canada through the Minister of Labour and Seniors.

