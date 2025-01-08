GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified individuals to serve the best interests of Canadians.

Today, Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, announced four reappointments to the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB):

Ginette Brazeau as full-time Chair with a term ending June 25, 2025 ;

as full-time Chair with a term ending ; Allison Smith as a full-time Vice-Chairperson with a term ending June 20, 2025 ;

as a full-time Vice-Chairperson with a term ending ; Annie G. Berthiaume as a full-time Vice-Chairperson with a term ending June 20, 2025 ; and

as a full-time Vice-Chairperson with a term ending ; and Jennifer Webster as a full-time Vice-Chairperson with a term ending October 14, 2029 .

A list of members and their biographies is available on the CIRB website.

The CIRB is an independent, representational, quasi-judicial tribunal that contributes to and promotes a harmonious industrial relations climate in federally regulated sectors. It is responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part I (Industrial Relations) and certain provisions of Part II (Occupational Health and Safety) and Part III (Labour Standards) of the Canada Labour Code. The CIRB is also responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part II (Professional Relations) of the Status of the Artist Act and appeals to the Board under the Wage Earner Protection Program Act.

"The leadership, in-depth knowledge and experience of CIRB members play a huge part in promoting safe and healthy workplaces in federally regulated sectors. I wish to congratulate Ms. Berthiaume, Ms. Brazeau, Ms. Smith and Ms. Webster on their reappointments and thank them for their dedication and commitment to workers across Canada."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, Steven MacKinnon

