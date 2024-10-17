Minister Khera attends G7 Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society enriches communities, promotes economic growth, and advances a culture of respect. This is why the Government of Canada continues to invest in programs and policies that help to remove barriers for persons with disabilities and pave the way for a brighter future for all, both in Canada and beyond.

The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, participated in the Group of Seven (G7) Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability from October 14 to 16. Hosted by Italy, the 2024 G7 President, Ministers came together at this event to discuss initiatives that support an inclusive society where persons with disabilities have the opportunity to participate fully and meaningfully in civil, social, economic and political life.

At the G7, Minister Khera spoke about the actions Canada has and is taking to protect and promote the rights of persons with disabilities. She emphasized the importance of consulting with persons with disabilities in all social, political, and civil processes, in the spirit of "Nothing Without Us," so that countries can fully benefit from their unique insights and expertise. During the first panel session on "Inclusion as a priority of all countries' agenda," the Minister referenced ongoing efforts to realize the goal of a barrier-free Canada as set out in the Accessible Canada Act, and highlighted significant actions being implemented under the Disability Inclusion Action Plan, including the new Canada Disability Benefit.

Minister Khera encouraged G7 nations to consider the importance of initiatives that promote equal access to employment opportunities, highlighting Canada's new Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities, which aims to close the employment gap between persons with disabilities and those without. The Minister also noted Canada's dedication to ensuring that the design and use of artificial intelligence (AI) is safe, secure and protects the human rights of persons with disabilities. Accessibility Standards Canada is leading the development of a standard that aims to ensure the application of emerging technologies like AI are equitable, inclusive and do not introduce new barriers for persons with disabilities.

On October 16, Ministers adopted the Solfagnano Charter, the Ministerial Declaration that identifies eight priorities and outlines recommendations and actions for G7 member countries, including universal accessibility, independent living, as well as inclusive education, employment and services.

Minister Khera thanked the Italian Presidency for hosting the G7 Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability and stated that Canada is working hard to build a fairer and more equitable future where no one is left behind.

"It was an honour to represent Canada at Italy's G7 Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability to share best practices and learn more about how other G7 countries are working to address the unique barriers faced by persons with disabilities. Through collaborative efforts with our international partners, we can drive meaningful change for persons with disabilities and help build an inclusive world where everyone has equal opportunities to succeed."

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities

The Group of Seven (G7) is an informal forum that brings together Italy , Canada , the European Union, France , Germany , Japan , the United Kingdom , and the United States .

, , the European Union, , , , the , and . The G7 Ministers' Meeting on Inclusion and Disability focussed on eight priority areas: Inclusion as a priority issue in the political agenda of all countries Access and accessibility Autonomous and independent life Enhancement of talents and work inclusion Promotion of new technologies Sports, recreational and cultural dimensions of life Dignity of life and appropriate community-based services Prevention and management of emergency preparedness and post-emergency management situations, including climate crises, armed conflicts and humanitarian crises

At this G7 meeting, Minister Khera held bilateral meetings with: Alessandra Locatelli , Italy's Minister for Disabilities Stephen Timms, United Kingdom's Minister of State for Social Security and Disability Charlotte Parmentier-Lecocq, France's Minister Delegate for Persons with Disabilities

The Accessible Canada Act came into force in July 2019 . It was developed following inclusive and accessible federal consultations with the disability community. It established a framework to make Canada barrier-free through the proactive identification, removal and prevention of barriers.

came into force in . It was developed following inclusive and accessible federal consultations with the disability community. It established a framework to make barrier-free through the proactive identification, removal and prevention of barriers. Through Budget 2022, the Government of Canada allocated $272.6 million to support the implementation of the Employment Strategy for Canadians with Disabilities through the Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities.

