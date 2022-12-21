Government of Canada committed to the well-being and quality of life of older adults

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Older Canadians are important members of our communities. The Government of Canada is seeking advice on issues to inform ongoing work that helps Canadians age with dignity and in the best possible health, while enjoying social and economic security.

Today, the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, and the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, announced the appointment of a new member to the National Seniors Council (NSC):

Dr. Olive Bryanton , appointed for a three-year term

Olive Bryanton has been a fervent activist for seniors' well-being for all of her professional life. She helped established a Seniors' Centre in Charlottetown and the Seniors College of Prince Edward Island , affiliated with the University of Prince Edward Island . Dr. Bryanton also served as the first President. She received a doctorate in Philosophy, Education from the University of Prince Edward Island in 2018 with a PhD dissertation, titled Pioneers in Aging: Voices of women 85 years and older aging in place in rural communities , which shows her passion for defending the best interests of older adults.

The Ministers also announced that current NSC member Nora Spinks' term has been extended to June 30, 2024, and that she will serve as Chairperson for the remainder of her term. Ministers Khera and Duclos take this opportunity to extend their thanks to Dr. Suzanne Dupuis-Blanchard for her work as Chairperson of the Council since 2018.

Since 2007, the NSC has examined issues related to the social isolation of seniors, the participation of older workers in the labour force, positive and active aging, volunteerism, low income among seniors and elder and financial abuse. Recently, they have examined issues emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and provided Ministers with advice on these matters. Currently, the NSC is undertaking a review of, and providing recommendations on various measures that support older Canadians in aging at home.

The NSC is made up of experts on issues relevant to aging and older adults. Members engage with older adults, stakeholders and experts to provide advice to the Government of Canada on matters related to the health, well-being and quality of life of seniors.

Members are nominated based on their expertise and experience related to seniors issues. They are appointed by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Seniors and the Minister of Health.

The Government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quotes



"The well-being of older Canadians is a priority for both myself and our government. The National Seniors Council is an important ally in ensuring that we achieve this goal. I am pleased to welcome Dr. Olive Bryanton as a member to the Council, whose experience and expertise will help us design better programs, policies and initiatives to support older Canadians. I also want to congratulate Nora Spinks for her nomination as Chairperson for the NSC for the remainder of her term. And finally I want to thank Dr. Suzanne Dupuis-Blanchard for her years of service as Chairperson"

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"The National Seniors Council plays an important role in examining the health, well-being, and quality of life of older adults in Canada. Congratulations to Dr. Olive Bryanton on her appointment as a member, and to Nora Spinks who will continue to provide leadership in the Chairperson role. I look forward to receiving their insights and advice on how we can help improve and maintain the well-being and quality of life of seniors."

– Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos

Backgrounder: Biographies

Dr. Olive Bryanton

Olive Bryanton has been appointed as a member of the National Seniors Council for a term of three years, beginning December 15, 2022.

She has been a fervent activist for seniors' well-being for all of her professional life. Her 2018 PhD dissertation, titled, Pioneers in Aging: Voices of women 85 years and older aging in place in rural communities, shows her passion for defending the best interests of seniors.

She is currently a research assistant in Family Science at the University of Prince Edward Island.

She helped establish:

a Seniors' Centre in Charlottetown , which was officially opened in January 1993

, which was officially opened in a provincial PEI Seniors' Safety Program, together with the RCMP, the Public Trustee, and Consumer Services in 1999

the Seniors College of Prince Edward Island , affiliated with the University of Prince Edward Island , which opened in 1997. She also served as the college's first president.

She has:

a doctorate in Philosophy, Education from the University of Prince Edward Island

a master's thesis in Education, from the University of Prince Edward Island

She received:

the Order of Prince Edward Island in 2020

the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2013

an honorary doctor of laws degree from the University of Prince Edward Island in 2000.

Nora Spinks

Nora Spinks has been a member of the National Seniors Council since 2018. Ms. Spinks' term has been extended, and she will serve as Chairperson for the remainder of her term.

For over 30 years, Ms. Spinks has engaged the research community to mobilize and activate knowledge. She is dedicated to individual, family, and community well-being.

She is:

the CEO of Work-Life Harmony Enterprises, an international research and consulting firm. Her recent projects include building awareness of women's brain health, facilitating strategic planning in federal government departments and in community-based organizations in health and innovation sectors.

She has:

helped develop a variety of federal, provincial, community and workplace programs, focused on employee health and well-being, family care, workplace flexibility and work-life harmony

created Canada's first national eldercare resource and referral service, now delivered through workplaces across the country

led and been a partner on many national projects including Caregiving and Work

participated in and hosted many roundtables on:

older adults and aging



older workers



family care leaves



work and family

received numerous awards, including the:

Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal



Canada 125 Award for Exemplary Community Service

Canada 125 Award for Exemplary Community Service

Workplace Wellness Pioneer of the Year Award



Learning Partnership Volunteer of the Year Award

