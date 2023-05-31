GATINEAU, QC, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the inclusion and respect for diversity in its global efforts as a proven path to fostering peaceful and prosperous societies that respect human rights.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, is attending the second session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent. The overarching theme of this year's session is "Realizing the Dream: A United Nations Declaration on the Promotion, Protection and Full Respect of the Human Rights of People of African Descent."

In his remarks at the event, Minister Hussen highlighted that recognizing the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent has served and continues to serve as a catalyst for Canada's development of lasting initiatives that focus on the well-being of Black individuals and communities across Canada. The Government of Canada has committed to ensuring that diverse Black voices have an opportunity to be heard, share their views and be both centred in and central to this work.

Minister Hussen also reaffirmed Canada's unwavering commitment to tackling anti-Black racism and discrimination in all its forms, in part through Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy and through eliminating systemic barriers in Canadian society.

The second session will bring together human rights activists of African descent, member states, United Nations specialized agencies and bodies, national human rights institutions, civil society representatives, and other relevant stakeholders for four days of thematic discussions and other special events.

Recognizing that a decade will not be enough, Canada continues to welcome and actively support the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent as a platform to build on the principles of justice, recognition and development, and to improve the safety, quality of life and livelihoods of people of African descent in Canada and around the world.

Quotes

"Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. In keeping with the International Decade for People of African Descent and its principles, the Government of Canada is committed to addressing the underlying social and economic inequities experienced by people of African descent. This is a commitment demonstrated through its ongoing support of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent. We will continue to build on our progress toward a more inclusive and equitable Canada, where diversity is respected and no one is left behind."

– The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Quick Facts

The first United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent was held at the Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland , from December 5 to 8, 2022 . This meeting set the objectives for the Forum's future work.

, from . This meeting set the objectives for the Forum's future work. The second meeting of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent is taking place in New York, USA , from May 30 to June 2, 2023 . The annual meetings of the Forum alternate between Geneva and New York .

, from . The annual meetings of the Forum alternate between and . In August 2021 , the General Assembly adopted resolution 75/314, which operationalized the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent as "a consultative mechanism for people of African descent and other relevant stakeholders" and "as a platform for improving the safety and quality of life and livelihoods of people of African descent."

, the General Assembly adopted resolution 75/314, which operationalized the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent as "a consultative mechanism for people of African descent and other relevant stakeholders" and "as a platform for improving the safety and quality of life and livelihoods of people of African descent." The Permanent Forum operates as an advisory body to the Human Rights Council, in line with the program of activities for the implementation of the International Decade for People of African Descent and in coordination with existing United Nations mechanisms promoting action to combat racism against people of African descent.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Minister Hussen's mandate includes working with colleagues across government to continue building on the spirit of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent (UNDPAD). This involves developing policies and projects that tackle discrimination and unconscious bias in public and private institutions, including anti-Black racism.

In January 2018 , the Prime Minister announced that Canada officially recognized the UNDPAD.

, the Prime Minister announced that officially recognized the UNDPAD. In recognition of this decade, the Government of Canada created the SBCCI. Since 2019, over $175 million has been invested through this initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities. Most recently, Budget 2023 provided an additional $25 million for 2024–25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to $200 million .

created the SBCCI. Since 2019, over has been invested through this initiative to celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in vibrant Black Canadian communities. Most recently, Budget 2023 provided an additional for 2024–25, extending the program for an additional year and bringing the total commitment up to . The Government has also created the $265 million Black Entrepreneurship Program, as well as the $200 million Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund. Both address the social development and economic empowerment of Black communities across Canada .

Associated Links

Recognizing the International Decade for People of African Descent

United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent: Recognition, Justice and Development

About the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative

Government of Canada highlights projects that will help reduce barriers to employment for Black Canadians

Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat

Building a Foundation for Change: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–22

Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy

First session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

Second session of the Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Shiraz Keushgerian, Office of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]