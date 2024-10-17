Minister Boissonnault hosts Twenty first Century Workforce Summit in Montreal

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian workers are talented, driven and among the most highly educated in the world. As Canada's economy continues to grow and change, the Government of Canada is focused on creating meaningful and rewarding jobs that provide a good quality of life.

This week, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, convened businesses, non-profits, industry, labour and communities organizations from across the country, to build the 21st century Canadian workforce.

Nearly 200 leaders from various sectors of the labour market came together to discuss fresh ideas and innovative approaches to tackle pressing labour market issues and put forward a vision to support the needs of a modern Canadian economy and Canadian workers.

At the Summit, Minister Boissonnault delivered a keynote address identifying some of the challenges facing the Canadian economy including critical labour shortages in key sectors, an aging population set to retire, and more frequent economic disruptions felt around the world.

The Minister highlighted the need to offer the right supports to help the untapped pool of Canadians from under-represented groups including Indigenous people, women, and persons with disabilities, find good jobs. He stressed the importance of attracting more young people to rewarding careers in the skilled trades as well as finding new ways to provide training, retraining and upskilling to meet the needs of workers no matter what point they are at in their working lives.

The Minister noted the important role that provinces and territories play in education and skills training and was disappointed that they chose not to participate in this year's Workforce Summit.

The Minister also announced the launch of a new call for proposals for $30 million over two years for the Canada Retraining and Opportunities Initiative that will fund community-based workforce retraining projects in situations of mass layoffs.

To support the Summit, an online engagement to collect Canadians' views on the most pressing issues impacting Canada's labour market is open until October 31, 2024. An update on findings will be accessible and will inform priorities and future directions for workforce development in Canada and further engagement with employers, unions as well as provinces, territories and Indigenous partners.

Quotes

"Canada is home to the smartest minds, the most talented workers, and a strong education, training, and employment system. By working together, we can better equip the workforce of today and tomorrow, and build a more innovative, productive, and competitive labour force for generations to come."

–Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

"Canada's workforce is one of our greatest assets. It's our competitive advantage that sets us apart on the world's stage. This summit is about giving workers, businesses and investors the confidence they need to build—because we need everyone on board to create Canada's 21st-century economy."

–Minister of Labour and Seniors, Steven MacKinnon

Quick Facts

Labour market trends and key drivers of change: Canada had one of the fastest employment recoveries in the G7 following the pandemic, with total employment in Canada reaching 20.5 million in June 2024 . According to IBM, Canada had a rise of 1.1% in real gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023 and projected GDP growth through 2025. According to the Conference Board of Canada , generative AI has the potential to add almost 2% to Canada's GDP. Between 2019 and 2023, the participation rate for women 25 to 54 years old with children under 6 years old increased by 3.8 percentage points to 79.7%, representing over 51,000 additional women joining the labour force. In 2022, the employment rate among those aged 16 to 64 with disabilities (65.1%) was 15 percentage points lower than the rate for those without disabilities (80.1%). Almost one in four Canadians is a baby boomer. According to Statistics Canada, the participation rate for people over 55 was 37% in 2023, compared to 25% in 1998. Youth have experienced rising unemployment rates (14.5% in August 2024 ) and Indigenous people at all education levels had higher unemployment rates in 2023 (7.7%) than the non-Indigenous population aged 25 to 54 (4.5%). 600,000 skilled trades workers are set to retire over the 2022-2031 period. This trend will drive both loss of skills and opportunities for restructuring labour demand with tighter labour supply. According to the Royal Bank of Canada , the transition to a sustainable economy is driving demand for new skills. Over the next 10 to 20 years, this demand could see up to 400,000 jobs added where an enhanced skill set will be critical.



Associated Links

Follow us on X

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For media enquiries, please contact: Alice Hansen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]