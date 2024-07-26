Minister Boissonnault attends G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting

FORTALEZA, Brazil , July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 25 and 26, 2024, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault, attended the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting in Fortaleza, Brazil to discuss common challenges on ensuring high-quality employment in a changing global economy.

Minister Boissonnault reaffirmed Canada's longstanding commitment to a worker-centric approach in a changing world, focused on making sure that people are at the forefront of all decisions in the face of technological and environmental changes. He also called on the G20 community to seize new opportunities and work through challenges and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence, and the need to establish ethical and responsible conditions for its use that will protect workers' rights.

In meetings with his counterparts from the United States, Singapore, Brazil and the United Kingdom, the Minister highlighted the benefits of diversity, inclusion and equity in the workplace and the essential need to expand access to quality education and invest in continuous skill development for the workforce of the future.

Minister Boissonnault also congratulated Alison McGovern, the new Minister of State for Employment for the United Kingdom, one of Canada's longstanding friends and allies.

Throughout the meeting, Minister Boissonnault emphasized Canada's leadership in advancing gender equality, promoting diversity and inclusion in Canada's labour force, and progressing on the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Canada, along with all G20 members, also reaffirmed its commitments toward achieving the Brisbane Target, which aims to reduce gender gaps in labour market participation by 25% by 2025 and to accelerate progress on gender equality.

Minister Boissonnault thanked Brazil for hosting this year's G20. Canada remains committed to the G20 and to working with its G20 partners to build a sustainable, fairer and more equitable future where no one is left behind.

Quotes

"As we create high-quality jobs today, we must ensure the workforce is ready to thrive in the economy of tomorrow. International forums like G20 give us the opportunity to share and learn from other countries. Our Government is committed to ensure Canadian workers lead the way in the global economy of the future."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Randy Boissonnault

Quick facts

Budget 2024 proposed $105 million in 2024-25 to support the implementation of an employment strategy for persons with disabilities through the Opportunities Fund.

in 2024-25 to support the implementation of an employment strategy for persons with disabilities through the Opportunities Fund. Following the recommendations from the Employment Equity Act Review Task Force, Budget 2024 announced the government's intention to propose legislative amendments to modernize the Employment Equity Act, including by expanding designated equity groups.

In March 2023 , the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) ranked Canada as the top donor by share of assistance supporting gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls for 2022 through the Feminist International Assistance Policy.

, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) ranked as the top donor by share of assistance supporting gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls for 2022 through the Feminist International Assistance Policy. The OECD has also noted that in a rapidly changing workplace, the demand for lifelong learning—in both formal education and job-related training—continues to grow. Canada has the second-highest post-secondary attainment rate in the OECD, a testament to the priority its governments place on the value of high-quality education.

