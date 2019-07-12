Minister Blair and Parliamentary Secretary Schiefke attend Induction Ceremony for Border Services Officer Trainees at CBSA College in Rigaud, Quebec

RIGAUD, QC, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, and Peter Schiefke, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister (Youth) and to the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction (Lib. Vaudreuil - Soulanges) today attended the Officer Induction Training Program (OITP) ceremony at the Canada Border Services Agency College in Rigaud, Quebec.

For recruits, the ceremony is the culmination of months of rigorous screening, selection and assessment combined with 22 weeks of training with the CBSA College, after which trainees head to the front line for another year of on-the-job development.

Minister Blair and Parliamentary Secretary Schiefke addressed officer trainees, congratulating them on their achievement and highlighting the importance of their role both to Canada's economy and security, while also reminding them that border services officers are often the first Canadians that travellers or returning Canadians encounter and count on for professionalism and integrity.

They also saw first-hand how Agency's flagship training programs—the OITP and the Detector Dog Training Program—contribute to excellence in law enforcement and crime reduction by detecting handguns, drugs and other illegal commodities.

Quotes

"CBSA recruits undergo rigorous, state-of-the-art training, and today's officer induction ceremony marks a significant milestone in the lives of these future officers as they advance to serving on the frontline. CBSA officers are key to ensuring the safety and security of Canadians, using their expertise to provide service excellence to all those who cross the border."

– The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction.

"The CBSA College in Rigaud is a source of pride for the area of Vaudreuil - Soulanges, upholding values that we share with all Canadians. I am honoured to have had the opportunity to take part in this ceremony, highlighting the crucial role the College plays in helping ensure the safety of Canada's borders."

– Peter Schiefke, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister (Youth) and to the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction.

Quick facts

Consistent with the CBSA mission and commitments, the 22-week Officer Induction Training Program is designed to train and develop high-calibre officers to serve in a modern, armed law enforcement agency. Recruits are trained in skills such as inspection tactics; seizure, detention and arrests; use of force; firearms skills; as well as wellness and adherence to the Agency's Code of Conduct.

After today's induction ceremony, 67 officer trainees are now qualified for posting on the front line. Each year the Agency selects and trains over 300 officers to work in small and large locations across Canada .

. The CBSA's Detector Dog Training Program, housed at the College, is known worldwide for excellence in canine detection training. The CBSA currently has 64 detector dog teams working at strategic locations across Canada . Budget 2019 allowed the CBSA to procure an additional 24 food, plant and animal detector dog teams over the next five years and to train teams to increase the Agency's current capacity.

